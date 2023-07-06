Upgrade Your Smart TV with These Early Prime Day Deals

Great for living rooms, guest rooms, or college dorms.

We’re still a week ahead of Prime Day, but Amazon is slashing prices on popular TVs from TCL, Samsung, Insignia, LG, and other brands. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a college kid, now’s the perfect time to dive in and grab a big or small TV.

These smart TV discounts are pretty diverse—there’s something for everyone. If you need a small smart TV, there are plenty of options under $100. Those who need a huge 4K OLED TV will also find plenty of savings, though of course, you can buy a large 4K TV for just a few hundred dollars if you skip the fancy OLED panel.

Here are the best early Prime Day deals on TVs:

Those hunting for a small TV to throw in their bedroom, kitchen, or guest room should absolutely check out the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV, which is just $65 during today’s sale. And don’t let the 720p resolution scare you, because at this size, there isn’t a major difference between 720p and 1080p. Either resolution will look super crisp on a 24-inch screen.

If quality is your main concern, I suggest springing for an OLED TV. Unlike a regular LCD TV, an OLED TV can reproduce true black—it offers the best-possible contrast and color accuracy. The only drawback is that there aren’t a lot of small OLED TVs, and even during a sale, OLED is kinda expensive.

Amazon Prime Day will officially kick off on July 11th and end the night of July 12th. Of course, these early Prime Day deals may change (or disappear) as Prime Day approaches.