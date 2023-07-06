Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD) Review: A Gamer's Best Friend
Roborock S7 Max Ultra Review: A True Automatic Cleaning Masterpiece
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Upgrade Your Smart TV with These Early Prime Day Deals

Great for living rooms, guest rooms, or college dorms.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Great for living rooms, guest rooms, or college dorms.

We’re still a week ahead of Prime Day, but Amazon is slashing prices on popular TVs from TCL, Samsung, Insignia, LG, and other brands. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a college kid, now’s the perfect time to dive in and grab a big or small TV.

These smart TV discounts are pretty diverse—there’s something for everyone. If you need a small smart TV, there are plenty of options under $100. Those who need a huge 4K OLED TV will also find plenty of savings, though of course, you can buy a large 4K TV for just a few hundred dollars if you skip the fancy OLED panel.

Here are the best early Prime Day deals on TVs:

Those hunting for a small TV to throw in their bedroom, kitchen, or guest room should absolutely check out the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV, which is just $65 during today’s sale. And don’t let the 720p resolution scare you, because at this size, there isn’t a major difference between 720p and 1080p. Either resolution will look super crisp on a 24-inch screen.

Save Big on Bosch Power Tools with These Early Prime Day Deals
RELATEDSave Big on Bosch Power Tools with These Early Prime Day Deals

If quality is your main concern, I suggest springing for an OLED TV. Unlike a regular LCD TV, an OLED TV can reproduce true black—it offers the best-possible contrast and color accuracy. The only drawback is that there aren’t a lot of small OLED TVs, and even during a sale, OLED is kinda expensive.

Amazon Prime Day will officially kick off on July 11th and end the night of July 12th. Of course, these early Prime Day deals may change (or disappear) as Prime Day approaches. If you want to prepare yourself for more deals and discounts, I suggest setting up an Amazon wishlist and subscribing to Review Geek‘s free newsletter.

INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

Grab a small Fire TV for the price of a dinner date!

Amazon

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV

This massive 65-inch 4K Sony TV offers excellent picture quality, plus built-in Google TV software. Grab it for less than $800 during this early Prime Day sale!

Amazon

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »