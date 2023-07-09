Android Auto Plays Nice With EVs in New Update

Throughout the last year, Google has slowly improved Android Auto for rental cars, detected faulty USB cables, and now we’re seeing updates that make the in-vehicle experience even better for those with an electric vehicle.

Similar to how Google Maps can help you find a nearby EV charger that fits your charging port, the default Android Auto experience could soon do the same. According to 9to5Google, app teardown, Google is quietly improving EV support with several notable changes.

Before explaining some of the changes, it’s important to note that just because some of this information gets found inside an app update doesn’t always mean it’s a feature that’ll arrive for the public. Many things undergo testing before ever rolling out, and some features get scrapped and never see the light of day. We’ve seen similar changes to Google Maps, so these will likely come to Android Auto soon.

For starters, Android Auto could get a toggle letting owners “register” whether or not the car is gas or electric. From there, once you confirm it’s an electric car, the system will add new options for owners, like in Google Maps.

You’ll find “EV Settings” in the settings menu full of useful information, including the charger type. So far, the report suggests Google will let drivers select from J1772, CCS, Type 2, and CHAdeMO, and I’m assuming we’ll see the new NACS option in a future update.

This means you can quickly set Android Auto to know you have an EV, and your plug type, then let the system quickly find nearby chargers, navigate to one, etc. Furthermore, several lines of code relate to battery meters, which could mean Android Auto could eventually show vehicle charging status, remaining battery life, and other details.

However, it’s worth noting that many popular electric vehicles on the road don’t use Android Auto. Instead, automakers like Tesla and Rivian have their own custom-built infotainment experience and won’t benefit from these changes. Then you have brands like Polestar, which uses Android Automotive, which is different from Android Auto.

That said, several brands like KIA and Ford may come with Android Auto, and anything to improve the experience for EV owners is welcomed.