News

YouTube Music Could Gain YouTube’s Best (and Worst) Feature

A comment section for music discussions.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
YouTube Music on Pixel 7
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Google is busy working on more features for YouTube Music, like podcasts, labels if it’s a cover, and a new mini player, but now it’s running a new experiment that could bring a comment section to YouTube Music.

Yes, one of YouTube’s best (and worst) parts could make its way into YouTube Music. Several users on Reddit are seeing a new user interface that makes the share feature more accessible and adds a comment section next to the thumb up/down buttons.

As you can see from the screenshots below, Google isn’t throwing a comment section in our faces. Instead, it’s closed by default, and users can choose to tap and expand the comment section. There’s even a little number showing how many comments have been left, which is nice.

YouTube Music testing a comment section.
Reddit
Preview of YouTube Music comments.
Reddit
It’s not in the way of those who don’t care to use the feature. If you want to interact with the comment section, you can. It opens up discussion about lyrics, lets artists leave a comment, and could bring a bit of community to the music streaming service. It looks and operates similarly to regular YouTube.

From what we’re seeing, the comment section is available on regular YouTube Music playback, music videos, and even user-created content. However, only select users have the option, as Google is likely doing some A/B testing and experimenting with the change.

While the feature may sound weird initially, it’s something millions have enjoyed inside the regular YouTube app and website for years. Think about how many times you’ve commented on a YouTube video of a song, then think about doing the same on YouTube Music.

A YouTube Music product manager commented on the Reddit thread, confirming the comment section is being tested after users requested it. We’ll have to wait and see if this eventually arrives as something everyone can take advantage of.

If a comment section does indeed arrive on YouTube Music, it’ll probably function like YouTube, where the artist or uploader can enable or disable comments. I think this feature sounds fantastic and will watch for more details. If you haven’t tried it yet, go ahead and sign up for YouTube Music.

via 9to5Google

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
