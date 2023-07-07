Join LEGO’s Free VIP Program Ahead of “VIP Days” Sales Event

Anyone who’s remotely interested in LEGO should be a LEGO VIP. A free membership gets you early access to new LEGO sets, plus exclusive discounts and rewards points for every purchase. Plus, as a member, you can participate in the upcoming VIP Days event.

In an email to VIP members, LEGO confirms that the VIP Days event will run from July 11th to the 15th. While LEGO hasn’t revealed the full details of this event, the company is expected to offer exclusive discounts and limited-edition gifts. You may also receive double VIP points for your purchases.

That said, LEGO recently announced that its Bricktober 2022 Fantasy Adventure Ride set would arrive in the VIP rewards center on July 11th. You’ll have an opportunity to grab this limited-edition set during VIP Days, assuming that you have enough rewards points.

Bear in mind that this is the first-ever VIP Days event. We can’t really predict what LEGO will do. Most of our assumptions are based on other VIP promotions, such as the “VIP Weekend” that LEGO hosts near the end of the year.

You can join the LEGO VIP program for free today. LEGO will send you a free keychain for signing up, and you’ll receive an exclusive newsletter full of deals and promotions. Note that you can earn VIP points on the LEGO website and at LEGO retail locations.