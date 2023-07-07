Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
What Are Invite-Only Prime Day Deals?

The best deals require an invitation.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Amazon Prime logo on a package's tape
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

If you want the best Prime Day deals, you need to get an early start. Amazon is hiding some of its best discounts behind an invite system—you must request access to these deals before July 11th. If Amazon accepts your request, you’ll receive an email invitation and secure a place in line.

This “invite-only” system is mainly an anti-scalping measure. It may seem a bit inconvenient, but it’s better than waking up early to beat other shoppers. Plus, it’s easy to request an invitation to these exclusive deals. You just need to click a couple of buttons.

Here are some of the best invite-only Prime Day deals:

If you’re a Prime member, you will see a “Request an Invite” button on the right side of these product listings. Click the button before July 11th to make your request. Amazon will send you an email on July 11th or 12th with a link to purchase the invite-only deal. (You’ll also receive an email if your request is denied.)

Clearly, the Amazon Fire TV is a killer invite-only deal. It’s hard to find any TV for $100, let alone a 43-inch model. But I also want to highlight that Acer Swift X laptop. In our review of the Acer Swift X, our biggest complaint was the $1,100 price tag, which is slashed in half on Prime Day.

Note that these invite-only deals require a Prime subscription or trial membership. Amazon is pretty generous with its free trials—if you don’t see a 30-day trial offer on the Amazon Prime page, try ordering an item, as a trial offer may appear during checkout.

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 11th and ends the night of July 12th. If you haven’t already, now’s the time to start building a wishlist of products that you may want to purchase. That way, you can quickly check if they’re on sale during Prime Day.

