Stay Powered Up With These Early Prime Day Battery Deals

Power all the things.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Anker 625 solar panel charging Anker powerhouse.
Cory Gunther / Review Geek
These battery and solar products are perfect for camping, RV life, or keeping gadgets charged during a vacation.

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale isn’t for a few more days, but we’re already finding significant discounts on power stations, portable chargers, and other gear that can keep all your gadgets powered up. Whether you’re shopping for a battery pack, emergency supplies, or tech for holiday travels, now is a good time to buy.

Deals are readily available on a wide range of products—meaning there’s a little of something for everyone. You can save hundreds on a huge EcoFlow portable power station for an RV or camping, stock up on power banks, or grab a portable solar panel charger for all your outdoor adventures.

Here are the best early Prime Day deals for battery gear:

These are just a few of the many deals and discounts floating around Amazon for all things power. You can find small battery banks to recharge a phone and Airpods throughout the day or massive portable power stations (electric generators) that double as a backup emergency power source.

Anker 767 Power Station Review: Ultimate Power on Wheels
Sure, a high-capacity portable power station can get expensive, but you’ll find endless uses for such a product. For example, I use my Anker 767 with over 2,000W of power while I’m camping, powering the AC in an RV thanks to the 30A plug, or letting all my friends and family steal some power while visiting our family cabin. With 12 different ports, it’s as capable as it gets.

As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day officially begins on July 11th and runs through the 12th, but we expect hot deals to continue being announced before and after those days.

Remember that these early deals will come and go, sell out, and change. Plus, expect several lucrative discounts on the main two days, and we recommend building a wishlist to check out faster. Then, don’t forget to subscribe to our free newsletter so you don’t miss a thing.

