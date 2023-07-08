The Stylish Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds Are Now Available in Black

In the world of mid-range wireless earbuds, Nothing’s Ear 2 stands out from the competition. Not only does it offer a robust set of features, but it has an iconic semi-transparent design (which some brands are now copying). And for those who need an extra splash of style, Nothing Ear 2 is now available in a black colorway.

The Nothing Ear 2 earbuds offer both ANC and Transparency modes, plus Multipoint Bluetooth, customizable EQ, and an optional hearing test that automatically optimizes the earbuds. In our review, we scored these earbuds a 7/10, which only some minor complaints about battery life and ANC quality. (And the battery life may be a middling concern. Nothing Ear 2 matches the Apple AirPods battery life, which is perfectly fine for most users.)

This new black variant of the Nothing Ear 2 doesn’t add any new features. It just looks cooler than the original white colorway. To be fair, I know a lot of audio nerds who seem to think that cool-looking equipment sounds better than ugly equipment. So, maybe the black paint job adds a bit of that ethereal audiophile magic.

I should also clarify that the white variant of Nothing Ear 2 uses black stems. There are only two major differences in the new black colorway—a blacked-out charging case and black plastic at the bulb of the earbuds (the part that attaches to the rubbery eartip).

And, thankfully, the black Nothing Ear 2 buds cost the same price as the white variant—a cool $150. If you want to save a bit of cash, I do suggest checking out the original Nothing earbuds, which come in black or white and cost far less money than the latest model (although a recent price hike means that Nothing Ear 1 is a lot less affordable than it used to be).

The black Nothing Ear 2 buds are available today at Nothing’s webstore. If you’re willing to wait a bit, this colorway will arrive at other retailers (such as Amazon) on July 21st. Londoners can pick up the black earbuds at the Nothing Store in Soho starting July 13th. And if you’re in NYC, you may find the earbuds at a Nothing kiosk on the same day.

Nothing Ear 2 Now available in black, the Nothing Ear 2 features a stylish semi-transparent design, ANC and Transparency modes, and Multipoint Bluetooth.