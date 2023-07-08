Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Insta360 GO 3 Review: A Commendable GoPro Adversary
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD) Review: A Gamer's Best Friend
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Stylish Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds Are Now Available in Black

Nothing sounds better than looking cool.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Nothing Ear 2 Black
Nothing (Modified)

In the world of mid-range wireless earbuds, Nothing’s Ear 2 stands out from the competition. Not only does it offer a robust set of features, but it has an iconic semi-transparent design (which some brands are now copying). And for those who need an extra splash of style, Nothing Ear 2 is now available in a black colorway.

The Nothing Ear 2 earbuds offer both ANC and Transparency modes, plus Multipoint Bluetooth, customizable EQ, and an optional hearing test that automatically optimizes the earbuds. In our review, we scored these earbuds a 7/10, which only some minor complaints about battery life and ANC quality. (And the battery life may be a middling concern. Nothing Ear 2 matches the Apple AirPods battery life, which is perfectly fine for most users.)

This new black variant of the Nothing Ear 2 doesn’t add any new features. It just looks cooler than the original white colorway. To be fair, I know a lot of audio nerds who seem to think that cool-looking equipment sounds better than ugly equipment. So, maybe the black paint job adds a bit of that ethereal audiophile magic.

I should also clarify that the white variant of Nothing Ear 2 uses black stems. There are only two major differences in the new black colorway—a blacked-out charging case and black plastic at the bulb of the earbuds (the part that attaches to the rubbery eartip).

Nothing Ear 2 Review: Just Shy of Greatness
RELATEDNothing Ear 2 Review: Just Shy of Greatness

And, thankfully, the black Nothing Ear 2 buds cost the same price as the white variant—a cool $150. If you want to save a bit of cash, I do suggest checking out the original Nothing earbuds, which come in black or white and cost far less money than the latest model (although a recent price hike means that Nothing Ear 1 is a lot less affordable than it used to be).

The black Nothing Ear 2 buds are available today at Nothing’s webstore. If you’re willing to wait a bit, this colorway will arrive at other retailers (such as Amazon) on July 21st. Londoners can pick up the black earbuds at the Nothing Store in Soho starting July 13th. And if you’re in NYC, you may find the earbuds at a Nothing kiosk on the same day.

Nothing Ear 2

Now available in black, the Nothing Ear 2 features a stylish semi-transparent design, ANC and Transparency modes, and Multipoint Bluetooth.

Shop

Source: Nothing

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »