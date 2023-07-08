Arcade1Up’s Bigger ‘NBA Jam’ Deluxe Edition Packs Light-Up Buttons

Arcade1Up is back with another variant of one of its most popular arcade cabinets. Yes, we’re talking about the new NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe edition, which arrives later this year just in time for the 2023-24 NBA season tip-off.

The original NBA Jam arcade machine was an instant hit when it arrived back in 2020, thanks to coming with three games and a stylish design. However, the company improved that even more with the taller SHAQ edition last year.

And while this new model isn’t quite NBA-sized, it’s still bigger than the original and comes with several exciting upgrades that Arcade1Up fans will appreciate. Those include a taller design, fun side-to-side graphics, and light-up buttons.

According to Arcade1Up, the 30th Anniversary Deluxe model shown today will let NBA fans enjoy the glory days like never before. That’s because it still has the same three NBA JAM, NBA JAM Tournament Edition, and NBA HANGTIME games you all love.

I’m really excited to see this machine finally come with light-up buttons out of the box instead of customers relying on third-party modifications. This will make it feel even more like those classic arcade machines from the 90s. Better yet, it has light-up faux coin doors too.

Then, like many arcade cabinets released lately, the new NBA Jam 30th Deluxe has Wi-Fi support, meaning you can play with up to three other ballers at the same time.

As for specs and the overall size, you’ll be happy to hear this is bigger than the original and smaller than the SHAQ model. Arcade1Up’s original NBA Jam arcade cabinet is only 58 inches tall, and that’s with the custom riser. As a comparison, the SHAQ model is 67 inches tall.

For the 30th anniversary, we’re getting a middle ground as it stands 63 inches tall and does not come with a riser. And every time you make a wild slam dunk on the 17-inch display, you’ll hear the crowd go wild thanks to dual dynamic speakers.

This awesome-looking arcade machine is up for pre-order today for $649, but unfortunately, it won’t ship until October 6th, 2023. Order yours from the link below.