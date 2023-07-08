Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Insta360 GO 3 Review: A Commendable GoPro Adversary
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD) Review: A Gamer's Best Friend
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Arcade1Up’s Bigger ‘NBA Jam’ Deluxe Edition Packs Light-Up Buttons

An arcade machine full of nostalgia.

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Arcade1Up NBA Jam Anniversary Deluxe edition.
Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up is back with another variant of one of its most popular arcade cabinets. Yes, we’re talking about the new NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe edition, which arrives later this year just in time for the 2023-24 NBA season tip-off.

The original NBA Jam arcade machine was an instant hit when it arrived back in 2020, thanks to coming with three games and a stylish design. However, the company improved that even more with the taller SHAQ edition last year.

And while this new model isn’t quite NBA-sized, it’s still bigger than the original and comes with several exciting upgrades that Arcade1Up fans will appreciate. Those include a taller design, fun side-to-side graphics, and light-up buttons.

According to Arcade1Up, the 30th Anniversary Deluxe model shown today will let NBA fans enjoy the glory days like never before. That’s because it still has the same three NBA JAMNBA JAM Tournament Edition, and NBA HANGTIME games you all love.

I’m really excited to see this machine finally come with light-up buttons out of the box instead of customers relying on third-party modifications. This will make it feel even more like those classic arcade machines from the 90s. Better yet, it has light-up faux coin doors too.

Arcade1Up 'NBA Jam' Arcade Cabinet Review
RELATEDArcade1Up 'NBA Jam' Arcade Cabinet Review

Then, like many arcade cabinets released lately, the new NBA Jam 30th Deluxe has Wi-Fi support, meaning you can play with up to three other ballers at the same time.

As for specs and the overall size, you’ll be happy to hear this is bigger than the original and smaller than the SHAQ model. Arcade1Up’s original NBA Jam arcade cabinet is only 58 inches tall, and that’s with the custom riser. As a comparison, the SHAQ model is 67 inches tall.

For the 30th anniversary, we’re getting a middle ground as it stands 63 inches tall and does not come with a riser. And every time you make a wild slam dunk on the 17-inch display, you’ll hear the crowd go wild thanks to dual dynamic speakers.

This awesome-looking arcade machine is up for pre-order today for $649, but unfortunately, it won’t ship until October 6th, 2023. Order yours from the link below.

Arcade1Up NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Cabinet

Arcade1Up's newest NBA Jam cabinet is bigger, better, has light-up buttons, and can be yours this October for $646.

Shop
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »