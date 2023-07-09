‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Hits Peacock Next Month

If you didn’t make it to theaters to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in April or don’t like going to theaters, we have good news. Those who’d rather stay home on a comfy couch and stream new movies can finally watch the latest Mario Bros. adventure on August 3rd with Peacock.

Sure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring Chris Pratt is readily available to purchase digitally, but how many people actually buy movies these days? If you’d rather save those dollars, it’ll be available to rent starting July 11th from various sources and streaming platforms.

Then, according to Deadline, the premiere for streaming services takes place on August 3rd, exclusively on Peacock. So, as long as you’re a Peacock subscriber, you’ll be able to tune in and watch all the Mario and Luigi fun.

I don’t know about you guys, but there’s something great about watching a movie at home. Sure, the theater is fun, big, and loud, but then you must deal with people talking during the show. I’d rather relax at home with a cold beverage and popcorn that doesn’t cost $25.

As a reminder, Peacock is no longer available for free with ads, but the base plan starts at only $5 per month. You can enjoy everything on Peacock for several months for less than a theater popcorn. Oh, and did you know the Super Mario Bros. have a working phone number? You do now!

Additionally, you can get Peacock through Comcast’s new NOW TV (along with 60 other TV channels) for only $20, and select Xfinity customers get it for free. Even though The Super Mario Bros. Movie received mixed reviews early on, most fans and viewers seem to really enjoy all it has to offer.

So, get ready to explore the Mushroom Kingdom and follow Mario throughout his travels. The movie has a star-studded cast that, in addition to Chris Pratt, includes the hilarious Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Make sure you’re subscribed to Peacock and give it a watch come August 3rd.