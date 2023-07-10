Buying Guides
News

Secure Your Home With Prime Day Deals on Blink and Ring Cameras

Beef up that home security inside and out.

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

| 1 min read
Ring floodlight cam plus at night.
Ring

Homeowners looking for security camera systems have more choices than ever these days, and if you want to keep tabs on your home, these early Blink and Ring Camera Prime Day deals are perfect.

You’ll find significant discounts on indoor and outdoor camera systems, floodlight cams, doorbells, or even rugged outdoor camera 2-packs for nearly 60% off. Plus, we expect to see a slew of deals once Prime Day officially begins on July 11th.

Better yet, some of these deals made our list of the best outdoor security cameras. That means you’ll get a quality system with high-quality recordings and night vision, or find an affordable little indoor camera that’ll let you talk to kids or pets while you’re away from the house.

For those unaware, both Ring and Blink are “Amazon-owned,” work great with Alexa, and will surely help you secure your home. Here are a few excellent camera deals you don’t want to miss:

These are some of the best prices I’ve seen for a Blink Outdoor security camera. Or even that little Blink Mini, a solid indoor cam that works at night, has fantastic two-way audio. That’s hard to pass up for under $20 and approaching impulse-buy pricing.

If you already have a Ring Doorbell, you’ll certainly want to consider checking out all the Ring products on Amazon. For everyone else, Blink is a quality budget home security option. Plus, those aren’t the only brands on sale.

As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day “officially” begins on July 11th and goes through the end of the 12th. However, as you can already tell, deals are available everywhere on various items. We’re expecting even bigger discounts, more options, and a slew of other savings throughout the rest of the week.

However, the most significant discounts may be reserved for the primary two days. Either way, watch for discounts by signing up for our free newsletter so you don’t miss a thing.

