We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
Tesla Now Offers a Referral Discount for All of Its Cars

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Right side of the Tesla Model 3
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Tesla discontinued its popular vehicle referral program in 2021, but those perks and cash savings are slowly returning. Now, we’re seeing a new cash discount on the Model 3 and Model Y, meaning you both benefit if someone buys any model with your owner referral code.

Late last year, we saw hints in Tesla’s code that the referral program could return, and earlier this year, that’s exactly what happened. However, those were only credits or entries into a Cybertruck raffle.

Tesla Wants Its Unlimited Free Supercharging Back
RELATEDTesla Wants Its Unlimited Free Supercharging Back

As Electrek notes, Tesla recently started giving out cash discounts and other self-driving perks when someone buys a new Model S or Model X, its two most expensive vehicles. And sure, while a Model 3 or Y purchase (with a referral) would net some credits you could turn into accessories or Supercharger usage, it wasn’t a cash discount.

However, as promised, the website recently received several changes confirming that every Tesla Model is eligible for cash discounts through the “refer and earn” program. Here’s how things sit as of today.

  • A friend orders a Model S or Model X with your referral link: They’ll receive $1,000 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability. You’ll receive 20,000 referral credits.
  • A friend orders a new Model 3 or Model Y using your referral link: They’ll receive $500 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability. You’ll receive 10,000 referral credits (as of July 6, 2023)

As you can see, these aren’t huge perks for current owners, but it’s still a solid referral program. You’ll get a nice little bonus if you already own a Tesla and refer a family member or friend. However, they’ll get a discount anywhere from $500-$1000, three months of FSD completely free, and more.

While these aren’t nearly as generous as the previous program, every little bit counts these days. This system lets new owners test the self-driving software before deciding if they want to fork over their hard-earned cash while helping Tesla move more vehicles and potentially sell additional FSD packages. Plus, it’ll likely help the automaker get a head start on Q3 and boost sales.

According to Tesla, these new incentives are available in the United States, Canada, and other markets. So, if you haven’t signed up for the referral program yet, now might be a good time.

via Electrek

