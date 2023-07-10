Your Fitbit Charge 5 Might Be Broken After Its Latest Update

Botched and buggy software updates are all too common these days. But the latest Fitbit Charge 5 update takes things to a new level—several users complain that their Charge 5’s screen is now unresponsive, while others are struggling with battery drain.

The problematic Fitbit Charge 5 update (v194.61) began its rollout at the end of June. Customers immediately reported their problems to Fitbit support. Unfortunately, Fitbit’s response to this issue isn’t very reassuring. It’s simply offering a coupon to affected users who still have a warranty.

Normally, these kinds of problems are solved with a new firmware update. If we’re lucky, Fitbit support is just a bit too generous with warranty claims. A fix to this problem isn’t completely off the table. We’ve reached out to the company for clarification.

If your Charge 5’s screen is black and unresponsive, or if you’re experiencing excessive battery drain, you might be screwed. I suggest reaching out to Fitbit to see if you’re still in warranty, or if you can return the fitness tracker. Unfortunately, the only way to avoid this update is to turn off your Charge 5 or disconnect it from your phone (assuming your Charge 5 hasn’t updated itself already).