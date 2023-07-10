Buying Guides
by Review Geek

We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
News

Your Fitbit Charge 5 Might Be Broken After Its Latest Update

Unfortunately, you can't stop the Charge 5 from auto-updating.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
An illustration of the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker.
Fitbit

Botched and buggy software updates are all too common these days. But the latest Fitbit Charge 5 update takes things to a new level—several users complain that their Charge 5’s screen is now unresponsive, while others are struggling with battery drain.

The problematic Fitbit Charge 5 update (v194.61) began its rollout at the end of June. Customers immediately reported their problems to Fitbit support. Unfortunately, Fitbit’s response to this issue isn’t very reassuring. It’s simply offering a coupon to affected users who still have a warranty.

Fitbit Is Scaring Away Its Own Customers
RELATEDFitbit Is Scaring Away Its Own Customers

Normally, these kinds of problems are solved with a new firmware update. If we’re lucky, Fitbit support is just a bit too generous with warranty claims. A fix to this problem isn’t completely off the table. We’ve reached out to the company for clarification.

If your Charge 5’s screen is black and unresponsive, or if you’re experiencing excessive battery drain, you might be screwed. I suggest reaching out to Fitbit to see if you’re still in warranty, or if you can return the fitness tracker. Unfortunately, the only way to avoid this update is to turn off your Charge 5 or disconnect it from your phone (assuming your Charge 5 hasn’t updated itself already).

Source: Fitbit Community via Android Authority

