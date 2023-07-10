Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Kubuntu Focus Ir14 (Gen 1) Review: Linux Productivity Made Easy
Insta360 GO 3 Review: A Commendable GoPro Adversary
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Save up to 50% on an Amazon Fire Tablet or Kindle During Prime Day

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Whether you’re shopping for a gift or just need some entertainment, an Amazon Fire tablet or Kindle eReader is usually your best bet. These devices are affordable, endlessly useful, and long-lasting. Plus, you can save 50% on Fire tablets and Kindles during Prime Day!

Note: Amazon Prime Day begins on July 11th and ends the night of July 12th. If you want the best Prime Day deals sent directly to your inbox, join our free newsletter.

Amazon’s Fire tablet allows you to access a variety of apps and games. You can use it to watch YouTube or Netflix, play Minecraft, browse the internet, or control your smart home. And with some models going as low as $40, the discounted Fire tablet is a fantastic gift.

The Fire tablet can also double as an eReader. But if you’re a bookworm, you’re usually better off with the Kindle. It has a paper-like screen that reduces eyestrain and is perfectly legible in direct sunlight. This screen also uses very little battery, so the Kindle can last for several weeks on a single charge.

Here are the best deals available for the Fire tablet and Kindle:

Those who are shopping for a child may be a bit confused—why do the Kids Edition tablets cost more? It’s simple; the Kid’s Edition tablets include a durable case, a year of Amazon Kids+ (which includes free eBooks, educational games, and video content), and a two-year no-questions-asked warranty. If your kid smashes the tablet within the warranty period, Amazon will replace it for free.

Secure Your Home With Prime Day Deals on Blink and Ring Cameras
RELATEDSecure Your Home With Prime Day Deals on Blink and Ring Cameras

I should note that most of these Kindle deals are for bundles, which include charging stations, protective cases, and other accessories. If you aren’t interested in this extra stuff, I suggest waiting to see if Amazon introduces any new Kindle deals.

Again, Prime Day begins July 11th and ends on the night of July 12th. Early deals began a week ago, and we expect some discounts to crop up after Prime Day ends.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Save 50% on the large-screened Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet this Prime Day.

Amazon

$189.99
 

Best Buy

$189.99
 

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet comes with a protective case, a year of free content with Amazon Kids Plus, and a 2-year no-questions-asked warranty.

Amazon

$149.99
 

Best Buy

$149.99
 

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »