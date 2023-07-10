Save up to 50% on an Amazon Fire Tablet or Kindle During Prime Day

Whether you’re shopping for a gift or just need some entertainment, an Amazon Fire tablet or Kindle eReader is usually your best bet. These devices are affordable, endlessly useful, and long-lasting. Plus, you can save 50% on Fire tablets and Kindles during Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day begins on July 11th and ends the night of July 12th.

Amazon’s Fire tablet allows you to access a variety of apps and games. You can use it to watch YouTube or Netflix, play Minecraft, browse the internet, or control your smart home. And with some models going as low as $40, the discounted Fire tablet is a fantastic gift.

The Fire tablet can also double as an eReader. But if you’re a bookworm, you’re usually better off with the Kindle. It has a paper-like screen that reduces eyestrain and is perfectly legible in direct sunlight. This screen also uses very little battery, so the Kindle can last for several weeks on a single charge.

Here are the best deals available for the Fire tablet and Kindle:

Those who are shopping for a child may be a bit confused—why do the Kids Edition tablets cost more? It’s simple; the Kid’s Edition tablets include a durable case, a year of Amazon Kids+ (which includes free eBooks, educational games, and video content), and a two-year no-questions-asked warranty. If your kid smashes the tablet within the warranty period, Amazon will replace it for free.

I should note that most of these Kindle deals are for bundles, which include charging stations, protective cases, and other accessories. If you aren’t interested in this extra stuff, I suggest waiting to see if Amazon introduces any new Kindle deals.

Again, Prime Day begins July 11th and ends on the night of July 12th. Early deals began a week ago, and we expect some discounts to crop up after Prime Day ends.

