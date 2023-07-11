Buying Guides
News

Audeze and Microsoft Join Forces to Design a Gaming Headset

Another limited-edition "Designed for Xbox" accessory.

| 1 min read
The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition on a pedestal.
Audeze, Microsoft

The Audeze Maxwell wireless headset is beloved for its excellent microphone quality, handsome design, and 80-hour battery life. Now, in a partnership with Microsoft’s “Designed for Xbox” program, Audeze is launching a flashy “Ultraviolet” version of the Maxwell headset.

Ignoring the colorful new design, Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition is identical to the standard Maxwell headset. It uses 90mm planar magnetic drivers, it’s licensed for Dolby Atmos content, and it supports studio-grade 24-bit audio with a 96kHz resolution. The microphone uses FILTER technology for noise reduction, and if Bluetooth 5.3 isn’t good enough for you, Maxwell supports a low-latency 2.4GHz connection.

This is simply a limited-edition headset with a cool paint job. It’s a color-shifting finish that transitions from purple to blue, kind of like the flashy utensils sold at Target and Family Dollar. Anyway, you certainly won’t find other headphones that look like this.

ViewSonic's New Projector Is Undeniably "Designed for Xbox"
RELATEDViewSonic's New Projector Is Undeniably "Designed for Xbox"

Note that the “Designed for Xbox” program is only about a year old. To date, very few products have participated in this program—the most notable is a fuzzy Xbox controller inspired by the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie. But we’re also big fans of the ViewSonic “Designed for Xbox” projector, which takes some of the guesswork out of buying a gaming projector.

Audeze’s limited-edition Maxwell Ultraviolet headset is available for pre-order today. It costs a cool $330 and begins shipping on August 15th. Bear in mind that the standard Maxwell headset is just $300.

Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition - Made for Xbox

The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition is a limited-edition variant of Audeze's popular gaming headset. Grab it now before it's sold out.

Shop

