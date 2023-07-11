The Best Prime Day Deals for Plex Users

Looking for an excuse to upgrade your Plex server? Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and it’s the perfect opportunity to buy discounted HDDs, NAS devices, mini PCs, and disc-ripping equipment. Here are the very best Prime Day deals for Plex users.

Note: Amazon Prime Day runs until the night of July 12th. Sales will continue throughout this week, but if you want the best discounts, you need to start shopping today.

Many of these deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren’t a Prime member (or you unsubscribed recently), you can redeem a 30-day free trial now.

Best Deals on Server-Ready HDDs and SSDs

Even if you’re running a Plex server on a mini PC or a Raspberry Pi, you need reliable HDDs and SSDs to store all of your content. Here are the best Prime Day deals on server-ready storage.

To be clear, all of these HDDs and SSDs are intended for NAS devices (and servers in general). They cost a bit more than your average drive, but they’re made to endure the strains of a server. Not to mention, they come with manufacturers warranties.

We’ve also included the WD Elements drive as a “dirt-cheap-DIY” option. Note that this drive will need to be removed from its enclosure if you want to use it in your Plex server.

Western Digital 4TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD This affordable 4TB NAS drive is perfect for fleshing out a Plex media server.

Best Deals on Plex Server Solutions

Does your Plex server have trouble keeping up with you? Maybe it’s time for an upgrade. These NAS devices and mini PCs are perfect for a 4K Plex server, and they’re all heavily discounted for Prime Day.

The Terramaster F2-423 is an excellent NAS device that’s capable of running several simultaneous 4K streams. That said, some people prefer to run their Plex server off of an Intel NUC mini PC, which may be more cost-effective, upgradable, and flexible than a similarly-priced NAS device.

We’ve also included a discounted NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, as it’s a surprisingly popular and straightforward Plex media server solution.

Best Deals on Disc-Ripping Hardware

If you really want to build out your Plex library, you need to start ripping movies and shows from DVDs and Blu-Ray discs. Thankfully, Amazon is discounting a ton of DVD and Blu-Ray drives for Prime Day.

If you’ve never ripped a disc yourself, check out our guide on using MakeMKV. At a glance, this process will seem very difficult and confusing, but it’s actually quite straightforward. You basically just insert the disc, open the MakeMKV software, and select the desired quality for your rip.

Note that we’ve included some internal disc drives, which are meant to be installed in a PC’s chassis. These drives are usually your most affordable option, and you can use them as external drives if you buy a USB enclosure.