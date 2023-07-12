Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NordPass Password Manager Review: Does It Pass Muster?
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Review: A Portable Multimedia Library
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LEGO Pays Tribute to Walt Disney With an Epic Film Camera Set

Lights, camera, action!

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Walt Disney tribute camera set on a table.
LEGO

After a few images leaked last week, LEGO has officially unveiled the latest release in its Disney 100th Anniversary builds, which looks incredible. The all-new LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera is perfect for any collector and is as display-worthy as it gets.

Throughout the past few months, LEGO has announced several new Disney-themed sets, with new collectibles, the Villian Icon set, and of course, the massive Disney castle.

Whether you’re a huge Disney movie fan, a LEGO fan, or both, this is for you. The LEGO Disney Tribute Camera is an old-school vintage film camera placed atop an old wooden tripod. As usual, everything is made of LEGO brick, making it all the more impressive. Then, in typical LEGO fashion, this build has a slew of secrets and hidden treasures for movie buffs.

Build Your Disney Dreams With These LEGO Sets
RELATEDBuild Your Disney Dreams With These LEGO Sets

As for assembly, there are only 811 bricks, so it’s not the most involved set we’ve seen lately. It stands nearly 15 inches tall and 9 inches wide and stays perfectly balanced on the tripod.

Once you finish it, hiding around the side of the camera is a hinged door you can open to expose the film roll. However, that’s not all you’ll find. Inside, there’s a little camera operator station and room for your favorite Disney Minifigures. The set comes with Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Walt Disney. Obviously, you’ll want Walt behind the camera and Mickey out front.

Close-up of the LEGO Walt Disney camera
LEGO

Additionally, LEGO was thoughtful enough to include a few classic animal figures, including Bambi and Dumbo. That way, you can mix and match with other sets you have now or will get in the future.

The all-new LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera isn’t available until September 1st, but you can pre-order yours today for only $99. In the meantime, grab that LEGO set you’ve always wanted during Amazon Prime Day, then be sure to sign up for our free newsletter, where we’ll detail new LEGO sets as they’re announced.

LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera Set

LEGO is paying tribute to Walt Disney during the 100th Anniversary with one of the most unique builds we've seen yet. Get yours starting September 1st.

Shop

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »