LEGO Pays Tribute to Walt Disney With an Epic Film Camera Set

After a few images leaked last week, LEGO has officially unveiled the latest release in its Disney 100th Anniversary builds, which looks incredible. The all-new LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera is perfect for any collector and is as display-worthy as it gets.

Throughout the past few months, LEGO has announced several new Disney-themed sets, with new collectibles, the Villian Icon set, and of course, the massive Disney castle.

Whether you’re a huge Disney movie fan, a LEGO fan, or both, this is for you. The LEGO Disney Tribute Camera is an old-school vintage film camera placed atop an old wooden tripod. As usual, everything is made of LEGO brick, making it all the more impressive. Then, in typical LEGO fashion, this build has a slew of secrets and hidden treasures for movie buffs.

As for assembly, there are only 811 bricks, so it’s not the most involved set we’ve seen lately. It stands nearly 15 inches tall and 9 inches wide and stays perfectly balanced on the tripod.

Once you finish it, hiding around the side of the camera is a hinged door you can open to expose the film roll. However, that’s not all you’ll find. Inside, there’s a little camera operator station and room for your favorite Disney Minifigures. The set comes with Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Walt Disney. Obviously, you’ll want Walt behind the camera and Mickey out front.

Additionally, LEGO was thoughtful enough to include a few classic animal figures, including Bambi and Dumbo. That way, you can mix and match with other sets you have now or will get in the future.

The all-new LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera isn't available until September 1st, but you can pre-order yours today for only $99.