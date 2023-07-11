Buying Guides
Buying Guides

These Retro-Inspired Beats Earbuds Get Their First Big Discount for Prime Day

Andrew Heinzman
News Editor
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

Beats Studio Buds+ in hand
Ryan Waniata / Review Geek

Two months ago, Apple launched the gorgeous Beats Studio Buds+. These wireless earbuds offer a wealth of premium features, but more notably, they come in a unique retro-inspired transparent colorway. And now, Beats Studio Buds+ is on sale for Prime Day.

Note: Amazon Prime Day runs until the night of July 12th. Sales will continue throughout this week, but if you want the best discounts, you need to start shopping today.

This is the first time that Beats Studio Buds+ has gone on sale, according to camelcamelcamel’s price history. You can buy the earbuds for $150—a cool $20 off the regular price.

Only Prime members can access this sale price. But that’s okay. Amazon is very generous with its free trials, and even if you recently unsubscribed from Prime, you can probably redeem a 30-day free trial today. Just don’t forget to cancel your membership before the trial ends. Otherwise, Amazon will automatically bill you for renewed.

We reviewed the Beats Studio Buds+ shortly after their launch. And aside from a few hiccups, the earbuds are quite good. They feel comfortable, the sound quality is on point, and they offer both ANC and Transparency modes. (We found that the Transparency mode is especially good in these earbuds. If you need to hear your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts, Beats Studio Buds+ is one of the best options.)

Beats Studio Buds+ Review: Eager to Please
For comparison’s sake, I should note that the similarly-priced Apple AirPods do not offer ANC or Transparency modes. Beats Studio Buds+ are sort of a middle option between the standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro. Note that Beats earbuds are made by Apple. They sound similar to AirPods, and they support exclusive features like fast pairing on the iPhone.

Prime Day began on July 11th and ends on the night of July 12th. The best sales will occur on these two days, though some sales will continue throughout the week. For Prime Day deals sent directly to your email inbox, be sure to join our free newsletter. Or, simply visit our homepage to see our recent Prime Day coverage.

Beats Studio Buds+

Made with clear plastic, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are a middle option between AirPods and AirPods Pro. They offer advanced features like ANC and Transparency mode, and of course, they're super stylish.

Amazon

$169.95
 

Best Buy

$169.99
 

Target

$169.99
 

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »