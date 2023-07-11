These Retro-Inspired Beats Earbuds Get Their First Big Discount for Prime Day

Two months ago, Apple launched the gorgeous Beats Studio Buds+. These wireless earbuds offer a wealth of premium features, but more notably, they come in a unique retro-inspired transparent colorway. And now, Beats Studio Buds+ is on sale for Prime Day.

Note: Amazon Prime Day runs until the night of July 12th. Sales will continue throughout this week, but if you want the best discounts, you need to start shopping today.

This is the first time that Beats Studio Buds+ has gone on sale, according to camelcamelcamel’s price history. You can buy the earbuds for $150—a cool $20 off the regular price.

Only Prime members can access this sale price. But that’s okay. Amazon is very generous with its free trials, and even if you recently unsubscribed from Prime, you can probably redeem a 30-day free trial today. Just don’t forget to cancel your membership before the trial ends. Otherwise, Amazon will automatically bill you for renewed.

We reviewed the Beats Studio Buds+ shortly after their launch. And aside from a few hiccups, the earbuds are quite good. They feel comfortable, the sound quality is on point, and they offer both ANC and Transparency modes. (We found that the Transparency mode is especially good in these earbuds. If you need to hear your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts, Beats Studio Buds+ is one of the best options.)

For comparison’s sake, I should note that the similarly-priced Apple AirPods do not offer ANC or Transparency modes. Beats Studio Buds+ are sort of a middle option between the standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro. Note that Beats earbuds are made by Apple. They sound similar to AirPods, and they support exclusive features like fast pairing on the iPhone.

