We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
News

Proton Drive Finally Gets a Windows App

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Proton Drive for Windows desktop client.
Proton

Even if you’re super-duper concerned about privacy, it’s hard to turn away from popular cloud storage solutions like Google Drive and Dropbox. These services can integrate directly with your computer’s filesystem, making it easy to back up or download files. But now, after a long wait, Proton Drive is finally stepping up to the plate.

The Proton Drive for Windows application just launched, and it’s fairly robust. This client allows you to access Proton Drive without opening your browser, and it can regularly sync folders from your PC to the cloud. It’s the straightforward desktop app that every Proton Drive user wanted, and although it’s a bit overdue, we certainly aren’t complaining.

Syncing files with the Proton Drive for Windows client.
Proton
Viewing available storage in the Proton Drive for Windows app.
Proton
Exploring the filesystem in Proton Drive for Windows.
Proton
Interestingly, this desktop client can also keep track of any changes you make to your files. Let’s say that you’re a student who keeps schoolwork synced to Proton Drive—if you accidentally delete an important line from a document, Proton Drive will let you roll back to a previous version of the document.

Proton Drive is protected with end-to-end encryption, of course. And it’s available in both free and paid tiers. That said, the free tier includes just 1GB of storage, so if you’re interested in this service, you should probably spring for the 200GB tier. It costs just $4 a month, which is fairly competitive when compared to other cloud storage solutions. (Proton Drive storage goes up to 3TB with the most expensive plan.)

Note that Proton also launched its family plan earlier this year, which includes Proton’s full suite of apps—Drive, Mail, Calendar, VPN, and the recently-launched Proton Pass. This family plan is a very interesting alternative to other subscriptions, such as Google One and Microsoft 365. Just bear in mind that Proton doesn’t have any document editing apps, and Proton Drive still can’t automatically sync photos from your smartphone.

You can download the Proton Drive for Windows application today. Bear in mind that this app is also available on mobile devices. A macOS application is also in the works and may arrive in a few months. It seems that a Linux app is not a priority right now, unfortunately.

Source: Proton

