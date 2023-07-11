Buying Guides
The Google Pixel 6a at $249 for Prime Day Is a Must-Buy

Just buy it. You'll be glad you did.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

| 1 min read
The back side of the Google Pixel 6a and its camera bar
Justin Duino / Review Geek

While plenty of smartphones are on sale for Amazon’s Prime Day event, many of you are likely looking for a steal. If so, the Google Pixel 6a is only $249, making it nearly a must-buy for those on a budget. This matches its previous low and is a great price for an excellent phone.

Sure, you could spend a little more on the new Pixel 7a that Google recently released, but the Pixel 6a is still a quality device that’s barely a year old. We said it delivered “serious bang for your buck” in our review, and that’s especially true for under $250.

If you’re interested in Google’s budget-friendly Pixel 6a, you probably know everything about it already. If not, we have you covered. Every fall, Google releases a flagship high-end phone to take on the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, then follows it up with a more affordable variant in the spring.

Google Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck

With the Pixel 6a, you’re still getting a premium Google experience running the latest Android 13 release or the Android 14 beta if you’d like, and it’ll be one of the first phones to get updates for the foreseeable future.

This phone packs a capable 6.1-inch 1080p HD display and Google’s in-house Tensor processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Around the back, you’ll find a duo of capable 12MP cameras that take advantage of Google’s neat software tricks and more. It employs a decent 8MP selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor inside the display, a large 4,410 mAh battery, and comes in some striking colorways.

In our best Android smartphones of 2023 list, the Pixel 6a still holds the crown of the best budget phone. All this is to say you’ll be getting a solid all-around smartphone at a price that’s almost too good to pass up. Plus, it has all those Pixel features we know and love.

Remember, this price is likely only good during Amazon Prime Day and could sell out anytime. So, if you’ve been waiting for a price cut, this is about as good as it’ll get until the Pixel 8a is released in the spring of 2024. Grab yours from the link below before Amazon Prime Day ends.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G - Unlocked

Amazon is currently offering Google's latest budget Pixel 6a smartphone at a huge discount, making it only $249.

Amazon

