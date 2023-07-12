Roku’s Free Streaming Service Arrives on Android TV

This may seem a bit strange, but The Roku Channel is now on Android TV and Google TV. Once you’ve downloaded the app from the Play Store on your TV or streaming stick, you can enjoy tons of free content, including Roku Originals like WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.

Roku’s free streaming service includes on-demand movies and shows, plus live TV and some local channels. It’s similar to Tubi and Pluto TV, though it offers plenty of unique content. Notably, The Roku Channel is home to several Roku Originals, and it now livestreams Formula E racing for free.

Here’s some of The Roku Channel’s exclusive content:

You should really look at the full list of Roku Originals, as I’ve only highlighted a small portion of what’s available. Interestingly, Roku has a ton of original shows with well-known (and lesser-known) celebrities—it isn’t what you’d expect from a free streaming service.

The Roku Channel is supported by advertisements, of course. And many of its live TV channels are also available on rival services like Tubi or Pluto TV. Still, if you’re an Android TV user who’s never touched The Roku Channel, you should really take a second to check it out.

Bear in mind that The Roku Channel is already available on Fire TV devices and Samsung smart TVs. Plus, you can stream The Roku Channel in your browser, and there are Roku Channel apps for both iOS and Android. This free streaming service was never meant to be a Roku-exclusive thing, despite the fact that it carries Roku’s name.

To install The Roku Channel, simply look it up in the app store on your Android TV or Google TV device. You may do this using voice controls or by manually searching for the app. Note that The Roku Channel doesn’t require an account, though an account will allow you to sync watchlists and play history across all of your devices.

