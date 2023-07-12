Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NordPass Password Manager Review: Does It Pass Muster?
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Review: A Portable Multimedia Library
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Roku’s Free Streaming Service Arrives on Android TV

Another free streaming app---hooray!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
The movies tab open on the Roku Channel
Corbin Davenport / Review Geek

This may seem a bit strange, but The Roku Channel is now on Android TV and Google TV. Once you’ve downloaded the app from the Play Store on your TV or streaming stick, you can enjoy tons of free content, including Roku Originals like WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.

Roku’s free streaming service includes on-demand movies and shows, plus live TV and some local channels. It’s similar to Tubi and Pluto TV, though it offers plenty of unique content. Notably, The Roku Channel is home to several Roku Originals, and it now livestreams Formula E racing for free.

Here’s some of The Roku Channel’s exclusive content:

You should really look at the full list of Roku Originals, as I’ve only highlighted a small portion of what’s available. Interestingly, Roku has a ton of original shows with well-known (and lesser-known) celebrities—it isn’t what you’d expect from a free streaming service.

The Roku Channel is supported by advertisements, of course. And many of its live TV channels are also available on rival services like Tubi or Pluto TV. Still, if you’re an Android TV user who’s never touched The Roku Channel, you should really take a second to check it out.

Formula E Racing Will Stream for Free on Roku
RELATEDFormula E Racing Will Stream for Free on Roku

Bear in mind that The Roku Channel is already available on Fire TV devices and Samsung smart TVs. Plus, you can stream The Roku Channel in your browser, and there are Roku Channel apps for both iOS and Android. This free streaming service was never meant to be a Roku-exclusive thing, despite the fact that it carries Roku’s name.

To install The Roku Channel, simply look it up in the app store on your Android TV or Google TV device. You may do this using voice controls or by manually searching for the app. Note that The Roku Channel doesn’t require an account, though an account will allow you to sync watchlists and play history across all of your devices.

Chromecast with Google TV

This feature-packed player is a great option for streaming media, controlling your smart home devices with Google Assistant, and even playing basic games.

Amazon

$39.99
$49.99 Save 20%

Best Buy

$39.99
$49.99 Save 20%

Target

$49.99
 

Best Android TV Device

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro

The NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro is probably the most high-end, powerful Android TV device you can buy. It can scale all video to 4K in Dolby Vision and play games via GeForce Now.

Amazon

$169.99
$199.99 Save 15%

Best Buy

$199.99
 

Source: Roku

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »