The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for $25 or Less

You don’t have to spend big to save big during Amazon Prime Day. While we’re all looking for discounted phones, cheap TVs, or buying a big power station, there are dozens of little items for under $25 worth buying too.

Not only can you find a ton of great tech and cheap items at this price point during Amazon Prime Day, but I’d argue that these are the things you’ll use the most. I’m talking about rechargeable batteries, a USB-C charging cable to replace that one you’ll eventually lose, a Fire TV Stick, and more.

However, with thousands of items on sale plastered all over every page on Amazon, it’s hard (and somewhat frustrating) to find deals you’ll actually want to buy. That’s why we’ve dug through dozens of pages to find a list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25 on various items you’ll love. All of these tiny purchases will equal big savings.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote As usual, Amazon items are deeply discounted for Prime Day. If you want to improve the TV in a spare bedroom, patio, or simply upgrade your home theater experience, grab a Fire TV stick for cheap.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual USB Type-C Flash Drive Does anyone still use a flash drive? They still come in handy for a wide array of reasons, and this USB-C drive for under $25 is perfect for all our newer gadgets.

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans Don't get a cheap insulated cup from Walmart when you can get a YETI for $12 during Amazon Prime Day. With summer here and a heat wave ruining our cold beverages, this is a deal that's too good to pass up.

Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 Adapter Fast Charging Cable - 3 Foot One can never have too many USB charging cables, especially when you have family members constantly losing them, or friends that steal them out of cars. Stock up on USB-A to USB-C cables while they're cheap.

Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal The Echo Pop is Amazon's cute little smart speaker that's perfect for any room. It fits almost anywhere, gets the music popping, and comes in four fun colors. Grab one for only $18 during Amazon Prime Day.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth Turn your garage into the best part of your smart home with the MyQ Smart Garage Controller and opener. That way, you can easily open or close your garage from anywhere with your phone.

SIMARI Water Shoes Womens Mens Quick-Dry Barefoot for Beach Swim Surf Summer is here, and that means you'll want a pair of water shoes for the beach, lake, surfing, and more. These are comfy shoes with plenty of grip, letting you enjoy the beach with ease.

Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Performance Batteries, 2000 mAh, Recharge up to 1000x Times If you don't have any rechargeable AA batteries, you need some? They're great for everything, last plenty long, and these Amazon Basic's are rechargeable up to 1000x. They come pre-charged, too.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter If you don't have access to clean water while camping, hiking, or want to be prepared in case of emergencies, the LifeStraw is a fantastic tool to have handy. Grab it on sale during Prime Day.

There you have it. These are some of the best Prime Day deals for $25 or less. Of course, those aren’t the only goodies you can find, so we recommend taking a peek yourself for anything specific. Think about those small items you buy once a month, every few months, or whenever you quickly need something cheap. Those quick-buy items are all over Amazon with significant savings right now.

As we said earlier, thousands of deals are floating around for Amazon Prime Day, but they won’t last forever. Remember, many of the best deals expire at the end of July 12th, so don’t wait on anything mentioned above.

Then, check back at Review Geek for other sales, deals, and discounts throughout the remainder of the week. Or, sign up for our free newsletter so you don’t miss a thing. Happy Shopping!