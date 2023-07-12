Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NordPass Password Manager Review: Does It Pass Muster?
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Review: A Portable Multimedia Library
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for $25 or Less

Little things, big savings.

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 4 min read
The Amazon Prime logo on a package's tape
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

You don’t have to spend big to save big during Amazon Prime Day. While we’re all looking for discounted phones, cheap TVs, or buying a big power station, there are dozens of little items for under $25 worth buying too.

You Still Can't Trust Amazon Reviews and Here's Why
RELATEDYou Still Can't Trust Amazon Reviews and Here's Why

Not only can you find a ton of great tech and cheap items at this price point during Amazon Prime Day, but I’d argue that these are the things you’ll use the most. I’m talking about rechargeable batteries, a USB-C charging cable to replace that one you’ll eventually lose, a Fire TV Stick, and more.

However, with thousands of items on sale plastered all over every page on Amazon, it’s hard (and somewhat frustrating) to find deals you’ll actually want to buy. That’s why we’ve dug through dozens of pages to find a list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25 on various items you’ll love. All of these tiny purchases will equal big savings.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

As usual, Amazon items are deeply discounted for Prime Day. If you want to improve the TV in a spare bedroom, patio, or simply upgrade your home theater experience, grab a Fire TV stick for cheap.

Amazon

$16.99
$39.99 Save 58%

Best Buy

$39.99
 

Target

$39.99
 

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual USB Type-C Flash Drive

Does anyone still use a flash drive? They still come in handy for a wide array of reasons, and this USB-C drive for under $25 is perfect for all our newer gadgets.

Amazon

$21.99
$42.99 Save 49%

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans

Don't get a cheap insulated cup from Walmart when you can get a YETI for $12 during Amazon Prime Day. With summer here and a heat wave ruining our cold beverages, this is a deal that's too good to pass up.

Amazon

$12.50
$25.00 Save 50%

Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 Adapter Fast Charging Cable - 3 Foot

One can never have too many USB charging cables, especially when you have family members constantly losing them, or friends that steal them out of cars. Stock up on USB-A to USB-C cables while they're cheap.

Amazon

$9.53
$16.19 Save 41%

Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

The Echo Pop is Amazon's cute little smart speaker that's perfect for any room. It fits almost anywhere, gets the music popping, and comes in four fun colors. Grab one for only $18 during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon

$17.99
$39.99 Save 55%

Best Buy

$39.99
 

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth

Turn your garage into the best part of your smart home with the MyQ Smart Garage Controller and opener. That way, you can easily open or close your garage from anywhere with your phone.

Amazon

$18.99
$29.98 Save 37%

SIMARI Water Shoes Womens Mens Quick-Dry Barefoot for Beach Swim Surf

Summer is here, and that means you'll want a pair of water shoes for the beach, lake, surfing, and more. These are comfy shoes with plenty of grip, letting you enjoy the beach with ease.

Amazon

$9.47
$19.99 Save 53%

Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Performance Batteries, 2000 mAh, Recharge up to 1000x Times

If you don't have any rechargeable AA batteries, you need some? They're great for everything, last plenty long, and these Amazon Basic's are rechargeable up to 1000x. They come pre-charged, too.

Amazon

$12.52
$26.04 Save 52%

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

If you don't have access to clean water while camping, hiking, or want to be prepared in case of emergencies, the LifeStraw is a fantastic tool to have handy. Grab it on sale during Prime Day.

Amazon

$11.99
$19.95 Save 40%

Target

$17.49
 

Anker USB C Cable, 310 USB C to USB C Cable (6 ft), (60W/3A) USB C Charger Cable Fast Charge for Samsung Galaxy S23, iPad Pro 2021, iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 4, MacBook Pro 2020, Switch (USB 2.0)

Everything is switching to USB-C, from your laptop, MacBook, AirPods, headphones, and more. And with how often people lose charging cables, you'll want to grab a few extras while they're on sale.

Amazon

$6.39
$10.99 Save 42%

There you have it. These are some of the best Prime Day deals for $25 or less. Of course, those aren’t the only goodies you can find, so we recommend taking a peek yourself for anything specific. Think about those small items you buy once a month, every few months, or whenever you quickly need something cheap. Those quick-buy items are all over Amazon with significant savings right now.

As we said earlier, thousands of deals are floating around for Amazon Prime Day, but they won’t last forever. Remember, many of the best deals expire at the end of July 12th, so don’t wait on anything mentioned above.

Then, check back at Review Geek for other sales, deals, and discounts throughout the remainder of the week. Or, sign up for our free newsletter so you don’t miss a thing. Happy Shopping!

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »