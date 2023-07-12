Build Your First Home Theater with These Prime Day Deals

Are you ready to bring theater-quality sound and video into your home? Building a home theater is easier than ever before—all you need is a good TV or projector, an AVR, and some speakers (or a soundbar if you want to skip the AVR stuff). Thankfully, Prime Day’s got you covered.

Best Deals on TVs and Projectors

Here are some fantastic deals on home theater-quality TVs and projectors. Note that some of these products are on the expensive side, though we’ve highlighted plenty of affordable options as well.

Those who are new to projectors should read our “How to Pick a Projector” guide, which goes over important details like screen size and throw. If you don’t feel like reading the article, I’ll simply suggest buying BenQ’s TH575 gaming projector, which is affordable and suited for any task. Just note that it’s a 1080p projector, not a 4K model.

Note that if you already have a great TV or projector, you should probably put your money toward an AVR and some speakers (or just a soundbar) instead.

Best Deals on AVRs and Soundbars

At the heart of every home theater is a beefy A/V receiver or “AVR.” This unit performs a few basic tasks—it powers all of your speakers, it allows you to quickly switch between multiple video sources (your cable box, game consoles, streaming sticks, etc), and it sends incoming video to your TV.

If you’ve ever used a soundbar, an AVR works very similarly. It’s just much more powerful and customizable, and it doesn’t have built-in speakers—you need to connect external speakers using traditional speaker wire. That said, some people will prefer the simple setup of a soundbar, so we’ve included some here.

While the Sony STRDH590 4K AVR is clearly the cheapest option here, I strongly suggest springing for the Denon AVR-S660H, which costs $320 on Prime Day. Not only is it loaded with a ton of great features (and six HDMI video inputs), but it supports 8K video, so you won’t need to replace it for a very long time. (For reference, I’ve used receivers that are a decade old. If you buy a good one now, you’re set for a while.)

Note that all of these discounted AVRs support surround sound audio. But you don’t need to set up surround sound on day one. I suggest sticking with a more basic setup, as you can always build out your system to accommodate surround speakers.

Best Deals on Speakers

Once you’ve purchased a good AVR, it’s time to start shopping for speakers. Typically, beginners should start with a simple setup—a center channel speaker and a set of stereo (left and right) speakers. A subwoofer is also a useful addition, though it isn’t always necessary, especially if you’re in a smaller room.

Note that you need speaker wire to connect these speakers to your AVR. If you’re using a soundbar, you cannot connect it with these external speakers.

Most of the sound in your home theater will go through the center channel speaker. Buy a good one today, and get a decent pair of bookshelf or floorstanding stereo speakers (the cheap Polk set is fine). You may find that you don’t need a subwoofer, especially in a smaller room, so don’t feel forced to buy one today.

Those who are interested in surround sound will need a few additional “surround” speakers. But I suggest getting the basic stuff together first (center speaker, stereo speakers, and a subwoofer). If you have a 5.2- or 7.2-channel AVR, you can install surround speakers at any time.

