LEGO Upgrades Its ‘Star Wars’ Ghost Ship for the New ‘Ahsoka’ Series

To celebrate the new Star Wars: Ashoka series on Disney+, LEGO is launching a Ghost & Phantom II set. It’s an impressive set with plenty of moving parts, and Star Wars fans will be delighted to see that the small Phantom II shuttle can detach from the Phantom ship’s backside.

The Ghost & Phantom II set contains 1,394 pieces, including five minifigs of popular characters from Ahsoka. You’ll find a full cockpit and cabin on the Ghost ship, plus spring-loaded blasters, and a decorative turret with a seat for a minifig (to be clear, this turret is just for show).

A small docking bay for the Phantom II shuttle is located on the rear of the Ghost ship. This shuttle has a cockpit for a minifig and a small storage compartment for any odds and ends you need to hide away. As for the minifigs, you get Hera Syndulla, Lieutenant Beyta, Jacen Syndulla, First Officer Hawkins, and a Chopper (C1-10P) droid. Two minifig blaster pistols are also included.

Of course, this isn’t LEGO’s first take on the Ghost and Phantom. The company previously sold a Ghost ship (sans Phantom) in 2014, and it released a smaller Ghost Minifighter just two years later. Individual Phantom and tiny Phantom sets also cropped up throughout the 2010s. But these older sets were made for Star Wars: Rebels, and they’re much less impressive than what we’re looking at today.

But the new Ghost & Phantom II set ain’t cheap. It clocks in at a whopping $160—not too unreasonable for a LEGO Star Wars tie-in, but still a bit surprising. To be fair, this is about what you’d pay if you bought the individual Ghost and Phantom sets back in 2014.

Anyway, Ghost & Phantom II is available for pre-order starting today. Shipping will begin on September 1st, though the Ahsoka series debuts on August 23rd, a week earlier. If you’re interested in watching Star Wars: Ahsoka, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription. Those who hope to rely entirely on a free Disney+ trial should wait until the series is nearing its end, as new episodes come out each Wednesday.

