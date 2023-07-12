Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NordPass Password Manager Review: Does It Pass Muster?
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Review: A Portable Multimedia Library
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Android 14 Is up Next as the Latest Beta Arrives

The Android 14 beta 4 is even available for the Pixel Fold.

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Android 14 Developer Preview logo on a Google Pixel 7 Pro with a river background
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Google’s Android 14 beta is almost over as the company prepares to officially release its next smartphone operating system. That’s because Google just dropped the latest (and probably last) Android 14 beta 4, giving users a taste of what’s to come.

The first Android 14 developer preview arrived way back in February, earlier than expected. Since then, another update has come with new features, changes, bug fixes, and more each month.

What I Really Want From Android 14
RELATEDWhat I Really Want From Android 14

This week, Google released the July Android 14 beta 4, delivering a string of changes to the lock screen and unlock pattern, along with a massive list of bug fixes and performance enhancements. There’s a new Android 14 easter egg, volume control changes, and a new “speed boost” toggle in SIM settings, but we’re unsure what that’s actually for.

As you can see from Google’s initial timeline, the last two updates are about stability ahead of the global release date in August.

Google's timeline for Android 14, which aims for platform stability by June and an August launch.
Google

For a detailed breakdown of the many changes, Mishaal Rahman on Twitter has a long thread that talks about what’s new and different and what we can expect once the software officially arrives.

Google’s release notes specifically mention around 27 bug fixes. If you were having problems with a previous version of the Android 14 developer preview or beta, now is likely a good time to try it again. Some of those fixes prevent boot loops and crashes, wallpapers resetting to a blank screen, weird animation glitches, patched a fingerprint scanner issue, solved some missing notification problems, and much more.

If You Want to Try the Android 14 Beta, Now's the Time to Do It
RELATEDIf You Want to Try the Android 14 Beta, Now's the Time to Do It

Additionally, those with Google’s new Pixel Fold or the Pixel Tablet can join the beta program and test Android 14, as this beta expands availability to those new devices.

This is the second and final “Platform Stability” software update and release for Android 14. However, there’s a decent chance Google will release another Android 14 beta 4.1 update near the end of the month, similar to last year during the Android 13 testing phase. Then, we expect one final announcement and the official Android 14 update to start rolling out for all eligible Pixel devices.

Expect details and announcements from other manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, and more, later this year and in early 2024.

Source: Android Developers

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »