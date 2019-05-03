Daily Deals: A $100 Year-Long Pass to Legoland Florida, a $99 Facebook Portal, an $85 Acer Chromebook, and More

X
The weekend’s right around the corner, but you can get all your shopping done right now. Today’s deals range from a $24 Google Home Mini to a $150 Elgato capture card. But as always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.

Right now, you can grab a year-long pass to Legoland Florida for just $100. That’s a $75 discount, which adds up quick when you buy passes for your family or friends. If you’d rather stay at home, you can grab a basic one-year subscription to The Washington Post for just $25, a Facebook Portal for $99, or an Acer Chromebook for just $85.

Windows Laptops and Chromebooks

Is your computer falling apart? Now’s a great time to buy a discounted Windows laptop or a cheap Chromebook.

  • Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6″ Laptop 16GB RAM 1.25TB Storage, $1,150 ($300 off) [Newegg]
  • Acer Spin 3 14″ 2-in-1 Notebook 4GB RAM 256GB Storage Refurbished, $450 ($550 off) [Newegg]
  • Acer 11.6″ Chromebook 4GB RAM 16GB Storage Refurbished, $85 ($265 off) [Newegg]
  • HP 11.6″ Chromebook 4GB RAM 16GB Storage Refurbished, $90 ($160 off) [Newegg]
  • Asus 15.6″ Laptop 8GB RAM 126GB Storage, $300 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
  • Up to 38% off New Lenovo Laptops [Woot]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Grab a new mouse, monitor, or mesh Wi-Fi system at a discount.

  • Logitech MX Anywhere FLOW 2S Wireless Mouse, $50 ($30 off) [Amazon]
  • NEWSYNC 27″ FreeSync Gaming Monitor, $265 ($235 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
  • NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $217 ($53 off) [Massgenie]

Smart Home Gadgets

Today’s a great day for a smarthome upgrade. Grab a Google Home Mini or a cheap Echo Dot bundle.

  • Google Home Mini, $24 ($26 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Mini 2-Pack, $48 ($50 off) [Woot]
  • Google Home Mini 3-Pack, $68 ($78 off) [Massgenie]
  • Echo Dot, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Echo Input, $20 ($15 off) [Amazon]
  • Echo Dot + TP-Link Smart Plug, $45 ($32 off) [Amazon]
  • Echo Dot + 2 Sengled Smart Bulbs, $50 ($40 off) [Amazon]
  • Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Screen, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]
  • Ring 5-Piece Home Alarm Security System, $165 ($35 off) [Woot]
  • Ring Floodlight Security Camera, $190 ($110 off) [Massgenie]
  • Philips Hue Smart Hub and Dimmer Switch, $55 ($15 off) [Massgenie]
  • Amarey Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $150 ($100 off) [Newegg]

Video Games

Want to stream your games on Twitch? Grab the Elgato capture card at a discount.

  • Xbox Live Gold 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Elgato Game Capture Card USB 3.0, $150 ($30 off) [Newegg]
  • City of God I: Prison Empire PC, $4 ($7 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab a yearlong pass to Legoland or a basic subscription to the Washington Post.

  • Year-Long Pass to Legoland Florida Resort, $100 ($70 off) [Legoland]
  • One Year Basic Subscription to Washington Post, $25 ($75 off) [Washington Post]
  • GoPro Fusion 360 Degree Digital Camera, $300 ($300 off) [Best Buy]
  • Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Bluetooth, $75 ($15 off) [Massgenie]
  • Souvia Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, $30 ($20 off) [Woot]
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 + Instax Film, $56 ($113 off) [Massgenie]
  • Save 20% on Lawncare Products [Amazon]

Remember, good deals can’t last forever. If you want to grab a yearlong pass to Legoland or a cheap Google Home Mini, then you’d better do it now.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

