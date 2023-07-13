Logitech Gaming Accessories Are Still Discounted After Prime Day

The Prime Day festivities have come to an end, but Logitech is still offering huge discounts on its gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and racing wheels. Now’s your last chance to score these gaming accessories at a Prime Day price—unless you can wait for the Black Friday season, I suppose.

None of these deals require a Prime membership. So, if you aren’t a Prime member, there’s no need to redeem a free trial. Just get to shopping, and know that most Amazon orders above $25 come with free shipping.

Discounted Gaming Keyboards

Some of the best Logitech G keyboards are currently on sale at Amazon. Our favorite option here is the Logitech G915, an excellent TKL mechanical keyboard. But those who need something more affordable should look into the Logitech G Pro or G413 SE keyboards.

Discounted Gaming Mice

There’s plenty of competition in the world of gaming mice, but Logitech G stands out from the crowd with its speedy, responsive, and innovative mice. Take a good look at the G502 Lightspeed mouse—an ultra-fast wireless option with adjustable weight, a ton of programmable buttons, and customizable RGB.

Discounted Headsets, Racing Wheels, and More

Those in need of a good gaming headset should check out the Logitech G733, a comfortable and attractive wireless headset with an impressively clear microphone. At the discounted price of $120, it’s clearly a steal.

Also note that Logitech is offering a discount on its racing wheels, which are specially designed for Xbox and PlayStation (they also work on PC). Logitech is also offering a decent discount on the G Cloud gaming handheld, which we reviewed earlier this year.

Logitech G915 TKL Looking to save a little space on your desk, but don't want to give up too many keys? Your best initiation to TKL keyboards will be the Logitech G915.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse The fantastic Logitech G502 gaming mouse features a responsive 25K sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB, and a wireless design with adjustable weight.