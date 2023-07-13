Buying Guides
Logitech Gaming Accessories Are Still Discounted After Prime Day

Fill out your gaming arsenal with these deals.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Box contents
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

The Prime Day festivities have come to an end, but Logitech is still offering huge discounts on its gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and racing wheels. Now’s your last chance to score these gaming accessories at a Prime Day price—unless you can wait for the Black Friday season, I suppose.

None of these deals require a Prime membership. So, if you aren’t a Prime member, there’s no need to redeem a free trial. Just get to shopping, and know that most Amazon orders above $25 come with free shipping.

Discounted Gaming Keyboards

Some of the best Logitech G keyboards are currently on sale at Amazon. Our favorite option here is the Logitech G915, an excellent TKL mechanical keyboard. But those who need something more affordable should look into the Logitech G Pro or G413 SE keyboards.

Discounted Gaming Mice

There’s plenty of competition in the world of gaming mice, but Logitech G stands out from the crowd with its speedy, responsive, and innovative mice. Take a good look at the G502 Lightspeed mouse—an ultra-fast wireless option with adjustable weight, a ton of programmable buttons, and customizable RGB.

Discounted Headsets, Racing Wheels, and More

Those in need of a good gaming headset should check out the Logitech G733, a comfortable and attractive wireless headset with an impressively clear microphone. At the discounted price of $120, it’s clearly a steal.

Also note that Logitech is offering a discount on its racing wheels, which are specially designed for Xbox and PlayStation (they also work on PC). Logitech is also offering a decent discount on the G Cloud gaming handheld, which we reviewed earlier this year.

Logitech G915 TKL

Looking to save a little space on your desk, but don't want to give up too many keys? Your best initiation to TKL keyboards will be the Logitech G915.

Amazon

$149.99
$229.99 Save 35%

Best Buy

$149.99
$229.99 Save 35%

Lenovo

$229.99
 

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

The fantastic Logitech G502 gaming mouse features a responsive 25K sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB, and a wireless design with adjustable weight.

Amazon

$87.99
$149.99 Save 41%

Best Buy

$89.99
$149.99 Save 40%

Lenovo

$149.99
 

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset

The Logitech G733 headset offers a 29-hour battery life and uses a comfortable suspension headband for long gaming sessions. It uses a reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection, which is facilitated with a USB dongle.

Amazon

$119.99
$149.99 Save 20%

Best Buy

$119.99
$149.99 Save 20%

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »