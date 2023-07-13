Buying Guides
News

10 Deals Still Available After Amazon Prime Day

Save a few bucks while you still can.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 3 min read
Person holding a case next to the Google Pixel 7a
Justin Duino / Review Geek

The madness and impulse-buys of Amazon Prime Day are over, but that doesn’t mean all the good deals have ended. In fact, there are still significant discounts on a wide array of gadgets, home goods, TVs, and of course, Amazon-branded products.

How to Make Sure a Deal Is Really a Deal
RELATEDHow to Make Sure a Deal Is Really a Deal

For example, Google’s fancy Pixel 7a smartphone is still only $449, Nest doorbells are over 30% off, there are leftover power tool deals, cheap TVs, and more ready for you to snatch up before the end of the week.

Basically, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or another sale to find something good. With that in mind, here are ten of the best deals still available after Prime Day ended:

Amazon Fire TV 43 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, stream live TV without cable

Amazon's 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV is still available at a crazy affordable price of $229.

Amazon

$229.00
$369.99 Save 38%

Best Buy

$369.99
 

Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch

People love their Pixel and Apple Watches, but if you're looking for something more robust, consider a Garmin smartwatch. The Vivoactive 4 is still 42% off at Amazon right now.

Amazon

$189.99
$329.99 Save 42%

Target

$199.99
$349.99 Save 43%

Lenovo

$349.99
 

Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked Android Cell Phone - Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery - 128 GB -- Charcoal

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

Google's latest Pixel 7a smartphone is a bargain at its usual price, but Amazon is still offering it for only $449 even after Prime Day ended.

Amazon

$449.99
$499.00 Save 10%

Best Buy

$449.00
$499.00 Save 10%

Target

$499.00
 

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity

If you can't afford a fancy Dyson vacuum (don't worry, I can't either) you'll love the Shark NV360 that's still over 30% off as we speak.

Amazon

$149.00
$219.99 Save 32%

Best Buy

$159.99
$199.99 Save 20%

Target

$159.99
$219.99 Save 27%

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Yellow

DeWALT's 20V cordless drill and driver combination set is under $100 over on Amazon. You'll get a carry case, the tool, a battery and charger, all for one low price.

Amazon

$99.99
$179.00 Save 44%

ecobee SmartCamera & Sensors

Outfit your home with the Ecobee SmartCamera and an array of sensors for doors, windows, and more, and beef up your security without breaking the bank.

Amazon

$99.98
$177.68 Save 44%

JBL Charge 5 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with IP67 Waterproof and USB Charge Out - White

The excellent JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker is 33% off in select colors, giving you booming sound for only $119.

Amazon

$119.00
$179.95 Save 34%

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) - Wireless Doorbell Camera - Video Doorbell - Ash, 960x1280

Google didn't want Prime Day to end, either, and is offering its Nest Battery Doorbell kits for $119, which is 33% off.

Amazon

$119.00
$179.99 Save 34%

Best Buy

$119.99
$179.99 Save 33%

Target

$179.99
 

Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning Charger Cable, Nylon Braided Cord, MFi Certified Charger for Apple iPhone 14 13 12 11 X Xs Pro, Pro Max, Plus, iPad, 3 Foot, Dark Gray

Stock up on USB-A to Lightning charging cables while they're still heavily discounted.

Amazon

$8.15
$9.99 Save 18%

JBL Quantum 100 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones - Black

Step up your gaming setup with these affordable JBL Quantum 100 wired headphones. At $40, they're an excellent value for the money. However, Amazon Prime Day lowered these to $19 if you hurry and snag a set.

Amazon

$19.95
$39.95 Save 50%

For those unaware, Amazon’s big Prime Day event ran from July 11th to the 12th, offering a massive eye-watering list of deals and discounts. And while that fun is over, last-minute shoppers still have plenty of options.

You can still find discounts on most Amazon Fire products, smartphones, and more. Almost anything you search will come up with a deal or two. The Pixel 7a is a great price, those headphones are a steal, and I’m tempted to buy a Garmin watch at its current price.

Remember that these discounts are likely only available for a limited time or while supplies last. So if you find anything you want to buy, don’t delay, and grab it before it’s too late.

