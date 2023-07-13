10 Deals Still Available After Amazon Prime Day

Save a few bucks while you still can.

The madness and impulse-buys of Amazon Prime Day are over, but that doesn’t mean all the good deals have ended. In fact, there are still significant discounts on a wide array of gadgets, home goods, TVs, and of course, Amazon-branded products.

For example, Google’s fancy Pixel 7a smartphone is still only $449, Nest doorbells are over 30% off, there are leftover power tool deals, cheap TVs, and more ready for you to snatch up before the end of the week.

Basically, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or another sale to find something good. With that in mind, here are ten of the best deals still available after Prime Day ended:

Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch People love their Pixel and Apple Watches, but if you're looking for something more robust, consider a Garmin smartwatch. The Vivoactive 4 is still 42% off at Amazon right now.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity If you can't afford a fancy Dyson vacuum (don't worry, I can't either) you'll love the Shark NV360 that's still over 30% off as we speak.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Yellow DeWALT's 20V cordless drill and driver combination set is under $100 over on Amazon. You'll get a carry case, the tool, a battery and charger, all for one low price.

ecobee SmartCamera & Sensors Outfit your home with the Ecobee SmartCamera and an array of sensors for doors, windows, and more, and beef up your security without breaking the bank.

JBL Quantum 100 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones - Black Step up your gaming setup with these affordable JBL Quantum 100 wired headphones. At $40, they're an excellent value for the money. However, Amazon Prime Day lowered these to $19 if you hurry and snag a set.

For those unaware, Amazon’s big Prime Day event ran from July 11th to the 12th, offering a massive eye-watering list of deals and discounts. And while that fun is over, last-minute shoppers still have plenty of options.

You can still find discounts on most Amazon Fire products, smartphones, and more. Almost anything you search will come up with a deal or two. The Pixel 7a is a great price, those headphones are a steal, and I’m tempted to buy a Garmin watch at its current price.

Remember that these discounts are likely only available for a limited time or while supplies last. So if you find anything you want to buy, don’t delay, and grab it before it’s too late.