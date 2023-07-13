Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Good For Android Fans, Great For Samsung Fans
NordPass Password Manager Review: Does It Pass Muster?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Disney Could Sell Some TV Assets as It Prepares for the Death of Cable

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
View of Disney Plus App on the WEMAX DICE 1080p Mini Portable Projector 4K
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Four years after acquiring 21st Century Fox, it seems that Disney is preparing to shed some of its assets. This is due to the “broken” landscape of linear TV—something that Disney CEO Bob Iger discusses in a new interview with CNBC.

In the interview, Bob Iger concedes that the “disruption of the traditional TV business” is more challenging than he initially believed. While many of Disney’s core assets (Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm) have found a solid foothold in the streaming world, assets like NatGeo and FX are still knee-deep in the linear TV business.

Iger hopes to be “objective” about the future of these linear TV assets. And, when pressed by CNBC, he noted that these channels “may not be core” to Disney as a business. While Iger hasn’t shared a plan for the future, Disney is considering some structural changes, and it’s searching for partners who may be interested in acquiring a piece of the pie.

Presumably, Disney will sell a partial stake in some of these assets, which are still quite valuable. The distribution model of linear TV is Iger’s sticking point—he maintains that these linear TV channels still create great content. (Bob Iger also notes that ESPN is an outlier, as sports is the last remaining force in the traditional TV distribution model. However, ESPN will switch to a streaming model in the next few years.)

This restructuring is part of a larger change within Disney. The company hopes to reduce its annual spending by $5.5 billion. It’s hiring far fewer employees (it may also lay off some employees), and notably, it’s trying to rectify the mistakes it made when pushing into the streaming market. For example, Bob Iger is dissatisfied with some of the “creative misses” made by Pixar in recent years, and he believes that Marvel’s increased output led to a “diluted focus” at the studio.

ESPN Doubles Down on Plan to Leave Cable TV, Eventually
RELATEDESPN Doubles Down on Plan to Leave Cable TV, Eventually

In other words, Disney will be “spending less on what we make and making less.” It may also sell some of its stake in linear TV companies. If all goes right, this will cut costs and increase the quality of Disney’s products. (I should clarify that Disney leading the box office this year. The corporation is doing fine, it just wants to do even better.)

These changes will affect Disney’s streaming services. The output of studio like Pixar and Marvel will slow a bit. To be clear, Disney+ and Hulu are already shedding some content, so this isn’t some strange thing that’ll happen in the future. It’s already underway, albeit slowly.

Source: CNBC via Deadline

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »