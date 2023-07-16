Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PNY EliteX-PRO Review: Zippy Performance in the Palm of Your Hand
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Good For Android Fans, Great For Samsung Fans
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

SunVilla Debuts a Solar-Powered Tool Shed For All Your Gear

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
SunVilla solar-powered tool shed
SunVilla

The popular California-based patio furniture brand SunVilla is partnering with Suntek Technology to deliver more solar-powered options for homeowners. SunVilla recently debuted its new smart yard ambitions and a solar storage shed for tools and gear with a built-in battery.

While SunVilla already offers solar products like this solar-LED patio umbrella, with the help of Suntek, it’s aiming even bigger. The new “Solar-Powered Smart Yard” platform is designed to help modern homeowners do more.

According to its press release, the Solar Shed topped with solar panels is the hub for this operation, which then charges an array of semi-solid-state batteries stored inside the shed. From here, owners can recharge and run power tools, ebikes, lawnmowers, and other gear for keeping the yard looking fresh.

Suntek battery-powered tools.
Suntek

Furthermore, the company plans to release an entire lineup of new outdoor power equipment, like trimmers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and more, all powered by next-gen battery technologies.

The solar-powered tool shed is capable of upwards of 3800W thanks to a 6400Wh capacity, which sounds pretty large for a couple of tools. However, when you’re powering outdoor lights, recharging devices, and doing other tasks, it’ll all start to add up. Either way, this system delivers clean power for all of it.

Are Solar-Powered Cars Realistic?
RELATEDAre Solar-Powered Cars Realistic?

Unfortunately, the announcement doesn’t mention the output power on those shed solar panels, and I’d be interested to hear how many watts it’ll be pulling to keep that large battery topped off. Most people don’t use power tools daily, so even with a slow charge, it’ll likely always have enough juice to get the job done.

SunVilla says the entire product line would be equipped with Suntek’s Smart Link app, giving owners precise control to monitor real-time product status, charging, lifecycle, and more from a smartphone or tablet. That way, you don’t have to head to the backyard to see if your drill is charged and ready to go.

The new line of tools and the SunVilla Solar Tool Shed will reportedly be available in the coming weeks, with a more extensive rollout later this summer. And while we didn’t get an estimated price tag, it certainly won’t be cheap with a battery that size.

via Electrek

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »