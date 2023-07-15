Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PNY EliteX-PRO Review: Zippy Performance in the Palm of Your Hand
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Good For Android Fans, Great For Samsung Fans
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Intel NUC PC, a Popular Plex Solution, Is Entering Retirement

Intel is passing the torch to other mini PC brands.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

The Intel NUC is many things—a tiny PC, a hobbyist’s plaything, or even a Plex media server. Unfortunately, we must add “retiree” to this list. As reported by ServeTheHome (and subsequently confirmed by Intel), the NUC brand is now discontinued.

Intel NUC, or “Next Unit of Compute,” has been at the forefront of the mini PC movement for several years. It sells fully-assembled mini PCs in several configurations, which are great for businesses or individuals who need small computers. But, more notably, Intel NUC sells small kits and individual components, which enthusiasts and hobbyists can use to build machines for specific purposes (servers being the most obvious example).

But earlier this week, Intel began warning business customers that it will “stop direct investment” in NUC. The news leaked, ServeTheHome reported on the situation, and Intel published the following statement:

“We have decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to enable our ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth. This decision will not impact the remainder of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG) or Network and Edge Computing (NEX) businesses. Furthermore, we are working with our partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and fulfillment of all our current commitments — including ongoing support for NUC products currently in market.”

Thankfully, Intel will continue to support existing NUC computers. It will also dedicate some resources to other mini PC brands (there are plenty to choose from these days). If you own a NUC PC, it should last for a long time, and similar options will be available when you need to buy a replacement.

The reasons for this change are unknown. But, to be fair, Intel is probably making the right choice. The Intel NUC brand greatly improved both the quality and public perception of small form factor computers, to the point that competition is starting to get stiff. Intel makes a profit when other brands use its technology, so why bother competing?

Intel NUC 13 Pro Review: A Tiny PC That Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be
RELATEDIntel NUC 13 Pro Review: A Tiny PC That Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be

We see similar logic across the tech industry as a whole. Years ago, Google used its Nexus phone brand as an example of Android’s capabilities, and it inspired plenty of other phonemakers in the process. And Qualcomm, a chipmaker, recently created a pair of AR glasses to get industry players interested in the Snapdragon XR platform.

Anyways, Intel NUC is on the way out. If you’ve always wanted to own a NUC, now’s the time to buy one. Or, you can shop from other mini PC makers, such as ASUS or Beelink.

The Best Mini PCs of 2023

MINISFORUM EliteMini UM690
Best Mini PC Overall
MINISFORUM EliteMini UM690
Amazon
Apple Mac Mini M2 (2023)
Best Mini Apple PC (Mac)
Apple Mac Mini M2 (2023)
Amazon

$598.73
 

Beelink U59 Pro Intel Celeron N5105
Beelink U59 Pro Intel Celeron N5105
Amazon

$239.00
 

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Barebones Kit (i9-13900K)
Best Gaming Mini PC
Intel NUC 13 Extreme Barebones Kit (i9-13900K)
Shop
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B
Best Mini Linux PC
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B
Shop

Source: Intel via ServeTheHome

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »