The Intel NUC PC, a Popular Plex Solution, Is Entering Retirement

The Intel NUC is many things—a tiny PC, a hobbyist’s plaything, or even a Plex media server. Unfortunately, we must add “retiree” to this list. As reported by ServeTheHome (and subsequently confirmed by Intel), the NUC brand is now discontinued.

Intel NUC, or “Next Unit of Compute,” has been at the forefront of the mini PC movement for several years. It sells fully-assembled mini PCs in several configurations, which are great for businesses or individuals who need small computers. But, more notably, Intel NUC sells small kits and individual components, which enthusiasts and hobbyists can use to build machines for specific purposes (servers being the most obvious example).

But earlier this week, Intel began warning business customers that it will “stop direct investment” in NUC. The news leaked, ServeTheHome reported on the situation, and Intel published the following statement:

“We have decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to enable our ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth. This decision will not impact the remainder of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG) or Network and Edge Computing (NEX) businesses. Furthermore, we are working with our partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and fulfillment of all our current commitments — including ongoing support for NUC products currently in market.”

Thankfully, Intel will continue to support existing NUC computers. It will also dedicate some resources to other mini PC brands (there are plenty to choose from these days). If you own a NUC PC, it should last for a long time, and similar options will be available when you need to buy a replacement.

The reasons for this change are unknown. But, to be fair, Intel is probably making the right choice. The Intel NUC brand greatly improved both the quality and public perception of small form factor computers, to the point that competition is starting to get stiff. Intel makes a profit when other brands use its technology, so why bother competing?

We see similar logic across the tech industry as a whole. Years ago, Google used its Nexus phone brand as an example of Android’s capabilities, and it inspired plenty of other phonemakers in the process. And Qualcomm, a chipmaker, recently created a pair of AR glasses to get industry players interested in the Snapdragon XR platform.

Anyways, Intel NUC is on the way out. If you’ve always wanted to own a NUC, now’s the time to buy one. Or, you can shop from other mini PC makers, such as ASUS or Beelink.

The Best Mini PCs of 2023 Best Mini PC Overall MINISFORUM EliteMini UM690 Best Mini Apple PC (Mac) Apple Mac Mini M2 (2023) Beelink U59 Pro Intel Celeron N5105 Best Gaming Mini PC Intel NUC 13 Extreme Barebones Kit (i9-13900K) Best Mini Linux PC Raspberry Pi 4 Model B