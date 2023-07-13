Buying Guides
News

Tesla App Update Hints at Apple AirPlay Support

A welcomed feature, if it ever happens.

| 1 min read
Steering wheel and controls inside of a Tesla Model 3
Justin Duino / Review Geek

While Tesla has been busy releasing new features and several updates as of late, another big one could be coming. You’ll probably never get CarPlay in your Tesla without hacking it, but owners may soon be able to enjoy Apple’s AirPlay.

The latest Tesla iOS app update just arrived, and the folks from NotATeslaApp ripped through all the changes and found some key mentions of AirPlay. Seriously, AirPlay might be happening.

For those unaware, Tesla vehicles run their own in-vehicle entertainment software and don’t play nice with CarPlay or Google’s Android Auto experience. However, a little over a year ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was considering letting engineers work on adding AirPlay, which could improve the experience and audio quality.

You Can Hack Apple CarPlay Onto Any Tesla Now
RELATEDYou Can Hack Apple CarPlay Onto Any Tesla Now

With the latest update rolling out today, several users on Twitter noticed important lines of code, including “allowsAirPlayForMediaPlayback” inside the official Tesla iOS app. However, that’s about all we know right now. Tesla’s yet to make any announcements, but if it enables AirPlay, it’ll be a big deal for millions of owners.

Tesla app v4.23 for iOS has a newly redesigned, lighter, and smaller Tesla app logo, along with various other changes. According to the changelog, we see improvements to the reset profile settings menu, better maintenance records in-app, new quick links for roadside assistance, changes to the referral program, and a few other minor improvements, bug fixes, or performance optimizations.

It’s worth noting that there are no other signs that AirPlay is coming to your Tesla, but this change is at least laying some initial groundwork for it to become a feature in the future. Imagine sharing music, podcasts, and more directly to your vehicle without connecting to Bluetooth and enjoying it in high-quality 24-bit/48kHz playback. That’s the potential of AirPlay for iPhone if it ever actually arrives.

Over the last several months, Tesla has added the Steam beta for in-vehicle gameplay, Bluetooth game controller support, font customization, new scroll wheel options, and much more. We’ll keep our eyes open for more details on the AirPlay situation and update as we learn more.

via 9to5Mac

