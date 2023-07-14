Ford Unveils a New Mustang Mach-E Rally Coming This Fall

After teasing a new “electric pony” earlier this week, Ford took a moment at the Goodwill Festival of Speed in the UK to announce its Mustang Mach-E Rally. It’s an electric car that’s highly capable both on and off-road and coming to the United States.

The Mustang is officially hitting the dirt for the first time in its sixty-year history. Unfortunately, the company didn’t share too many details about the vehicle, like the specs or performance numbers.

In a press release, Ford said it’s the “first-ever” rally-inspired Mustang, then went on to talk about the driver who’ll be ripping around corners at the Goodwill Festival. That said, there was no talk of specs, battery capacity, horsepower (or Ponypower,) or what type of suspension system it’ll outfit the rally vehicle with.

More importantly, this isn’t a one-off unique build for the annual car show. The all-new Mustang Mach-E Rally will be available to order in the UK and the US later this fall.

Here’s what Ford’s VP of the electric vehicle program, Darren Palmer had to say: “Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.”

For those unaware, Ford already has GT and GT Performance versions of the Mach-E available, it outfit the NYPD with nearly 200 Mach-Es and recently lowered pricing on its standard trim, but this is an entirely different beast. This is a high-powered and capable rally car that’ll be available to purchase. It’s an odd approach, but I have a feeling it’ll be limited in numbers.

Currently, the Mach-E GT Performance pushes out around 480 horsepower and has a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, so expect numbers north of that. You can also expect a hefty tag to match.

In closing, while the new Mustang Mach-E Rally will be available to order later this year, we don’t have an exact release date. Either way, once it arrives, you can zip past the asphalt and hit the dirt like never before in a Mustang. Order yours and keep the journey going.