These 10 Dash Cam Deals Are Still Available After Prime Day

In most situations, a dash cam is simply a novelty. But in the event of an accident or car theft, the footage from a dash cam may seriously streamline your dealings with law enforcement or insurance. And although Prime Day is over, Amazon still has some killer deals on dash cams.

Here are the best dash cam deals currently available on Amazon:

Note that some of these dash cams include a rear camera or interior camera. Most people won’t need the extra cameras—if you get rear-ended, it’s usually somebody else’s fault. Still, if you work for Uber or Lyft, or if you own a really fancy car, additional cameras can’t hurt. (To be clear, none of the rear dash cams listed in this article are back-up cameras.)

If you’re not sure which dash cam to grab, I strongly suggest the Nextbase 622GW or Nexar One 4K. Both offer 4K video with GPS location tagging, meaning that the video will be super clear and marked with the exact location of any accidents or incidents. These cameras also include Wi-Fi, so it’s easy to export dash cam videos or stream these videos on your phone.

Interestingly, Garmin’s DriveCam actually doubles as a navigational GPS. This may make it a good choice for drivers who don’t want to use the GPS on their smartphone, or for older drivers who are more comfortable with a dedicated GPS unit.

These deals aren’t guaranteed to stick around, so if you need a dash cam, order one today. We expect the next Prime Day to come later this year, probably in October or November. If you’re buying a dash cam as a Christmas present, you may want to wait for those end-of-year deals.

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Full 4K/30fps With stabilized 4K footage, geo-tagging, wireless video streaming, and Alexa built-in, the Nextbase 622GW is clearly one of the best dash cameras available today.