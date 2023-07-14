These 10 Dash Cam Deals Are Still Available After Prime Day

In most situations, a dash cam is simply a novelty. But in the event of an accident or car theft, the footage from a dash cam may seriously streamline your dealings with law enforcement or insurance. And although Prime Day is over, Amazon still has some killer deals on dash cams.
Here are the best dash cam deals currently available on Amazon:
- Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam 4K GPS and Wi-Fi: $350 ($50 off)
- Garmin DriveCam GPS with Built-in Dash Cam: $420 ($30 off)
- Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam 1080p: $170 ($20 off)
- Nexar One 4K Dash Cam with GPS and Remote Streaming: $330 ($40 off)
- Thinkware X1000 1440p Front and Back Dach Cam Bundle: $210 ($90 off)
- 70mai True 4K GPS Dash Cam: $140 ($80 off)
- Vantrue E1 2.5K Wi-Fi Mini Dash Cam with GPS: $150 ($30 off)
- Vantrue N2 Pro 2.5K Front and Back Dash Cam Bundle: $140 ($60 off)
- Vantrue N4 Front, Back, and Interior Dash Cam Bundle: $210 ($50 off)
- Galphi Dash Cam 1440p: $36 ($44 off with coupon clip)
Note that some of these dash cams include a rear camera or interior camera. Most people won’t need the extra cameras—if you get rear-ended, it’s usually somebody else’s fault. Still, if you work for Uber or Lyft, or if you own a really fancy car, additional cameras can’t hurt. (To be clear, none of the rear dash cams listed in this article are back-up cameras.)
If you’re not sure which dash cam to grab, I strongly suggest the Nextbase 622GW or Nexar One 4K. Both offer 4K video with GPS location tagging, meaning that the video will be super clear and marked with the exact location of any accidents or incidents. These cameras also include Wi-Fi, so it’s easy to export dash cam videos or stream these videos on your phone.
Interestingly, Garmin’s DriveCam actually doubles as a navigational GPS. This may make it a good choice for drivers who don’t want to use the GPS on their smartphone, or for older drivers who are more comfortable with a dedicated GPS unit.
These deals aren’t guaranteed to stick around, so if you need a dash cam, order one today. We expect the next Prime Day to come later this year, probably in October or November. If you’re buying a dash cam as a Christmas present, you may want to wait for those end-of-year deals.
Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Full 4K/30fps
With stabilized 4K footage, geo-tagging, wireless video streaming, and Alexa built-in, the Nextbase 622GW is clearly one of the best dash cameras available today.
Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam
This tiny Nexar dash cam sits comfortably behind your rear-view mirror and captures footage in 1080p. It also features GPS for geo-tagging videos.