Ten years ago, Netflix began producing original content. And it was a smart decision—instead of paying for multi-million dollar licensing deals, Netflix can spend money on itself. It can create movies and shows that it’ll own forever. Now, Netflix has reached the point where 55% of its library is original.

This statistic comes from What’s on Netflix, an excellent website that I regularly check for hidden gems and new movies. What’s on Netflix found that there are currently 6,621 individual movies, shows, and specials on Netflix. A whopping 3,657 of these titles are Netflix Originals. (The numbers are a bit different outside the United States, though.)

For a bit of perspective, consider this; Netflix just celebrated the tenth anniversary of its first original content. That means Netflix has released an average of 365.7 titles every year. If you took Netflix’s current library and watched a new Original each day, it would take you a full decade to get through the pile.

Netflix’s output is genuinely insane. If you dig through Netflix for a few minutes, you’ll eventually find an Original that piques your interest. You may even find yourself watching international content, such as Korean dramas and Indian cinema—Netflix has successfully introduced these genres to a mostly-unfamiliar audience, at least in the United States.

Of course, Netflix is known to be a bit trigger-happy. It’s constantly in pursuit of a new blockbuster like Stranger Things, and it regularly cancels new shows after just one or two seasons. This trigger-happy attitude was widely criticized back in 2022. After a price hike and a huge round of series cancelations, subscribers left Netflix in droves.

Netflix responded by cracking down on account sharing and launching a cheaper ad-supported subscription. These steps seem to be effective, unfortunately.

Note that Netflix is still quite flexible with its strategy. After the recent Max rebranding, Netflix signed a licensing deal for several shows and movies from HBO Studios (presumably, Netflix got a good price, as Warner Bros Discovery wants the public to understand that HBO is a studio, rather than a service).

The Netflix library will probably always contain licensed content. And that’s good news for subscribers who aren’t interested in Netflix Originals, which can be very hit-or-miss and are hard to keep up with. But if Netflix continues churning out original content, we can expect other trends to continue—price hikes, aggressive account sharing policies, and so on.