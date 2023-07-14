Cybertruck Could Be the First Tesla With Bi-Directional Charging

Many of the most popular electric vehicles on the road support bi-direction charging. This allows owners to power other devices from an EV battery, including V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), V2H (home), and V2G (grid), using it as a backup power source. However, Tesla’s yet to adopt such a feature.

Technically, the original Roadster supported vehicle-to-grid charging, but after the automaker said no one used it, Tesla ditched it for all its vehicles currently on the road. However, that could change, as new signs point to the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck as the first mainstream model with the capability.

Bi-directional charging and battery sharing are a big selling point for many current EVs. For example, Ford started shipping its Lightning EV electric truck with an adapter so owners could “jump-start” or charge a dead Tesla on the side of the road. Even the Hyundai IONIQ 6 supports this mode, saying its vehicle can double as a mobile studio.

According to Electrek, at an investor event earlier this year, Tesla said it might add bi-directional charging to its vehicles in 2025 and that the feature wasn’t a priority. However, if the leak above is real, an official Tesla Cybertruck coloring book found at a Tesla service center, the Cybertruck will get it first.

A coloring book at Tesla’s service center could deliver breaking news here by saying, “Cybertruck has enough battery power to charge a Tesla.” It was first spotted on Twitter by the popular Tesla fan Greggertruck, who speculates that this confirms such a feature.

The Cybertruck will pack a large battery and handle 1MW ultra-fast charging, plus it’s being touted as a do-it-all electric truck for job sites, camping, off-roading, hauling, and more, So it only makes sense to also offer bi-directional charging. That way, owners can use the massive built-in battery to run power tools, supply power to a trailer, juice up the grid, or a Tesla Powerwall during an emergency power outage.

Following countless delays since first getting announced in 2019, the all-new Cybertruck should officially arrive, in limited numbers, in Q3 of this year. Hopefully, we’ll learn more at the launch event or once it starts shipping to the driveways of those who pre-ordered.