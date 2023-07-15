Tesla’s Latest Update Has a Feature Owners Will Love

One of Tesla’s many strengths is that it’s constantly releasing software updates with vehicle improvements, and the latest update rolling out this week has one of the most popular user-requested features. Soon, you’ll be able to control the windshield wipers from the steering wheel.

Owners received a slew of excellent features in a big April update. Some of those included text size adjustments, improved phone call controls, and steering wheel scroll wheel customizations. You can set the scroll wheel to complete all sorts of useful tasks, helping drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. However, windshield wiper controls were missing.

Sure, you can activate the windshield wipers from the stalk behind the wheel, similar to other vehicles, or you have to menu-dive through the infotainment display. Neither options are all that great. With all the customization available on a Tesla, owners wanted it on the steering wheel. Luckily, that’s finally available in the new Tesla v2023.20 update, according to NotATeslaApp.

The left scroll wheel on your Tesla steering wheel is a capable little control system. You can quickly accelerate cruise control, scroll through music or phone contacts, adjust your AC or heater speeds, and now you can give it a flip and a press to activate the windshield wipers.

The scroll wheel is highly customizable to complete all sorts of tasks. However, those with a Model 3 or Model Y were curious when something as simple as the wipers weren’t included. Since then, we’ve seen it mentioned on Reddit, Twitter, and various other forums.

Thankfully, it’s finally available for all those vocal critics. That said, it looks like the addition of wiper controls is part of a more significant update in the works, which will introduce the latest “smart auto wiper software.” We’re not entirely sure what all that’ll entail, but Musk said it’s coming soon.

According to the changelog, the latest Tesla update v2023.20.8 upgraded the full self-driving beta, added tire service mileage info, wiper controls, added the name “Tesla” to phone key string names, navigation improvements, and much more. Check for updates and enjoy the changes.