News

The First OnePlus Folding Phone Could Arrive Next Month

The OnePlus "Open" is almost here.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
OnePlus folding phone render.
OnLeaks / SmartPrix

Back in February OnePlus started teasing that its new folding phone would arrive later this fall. Since then, aside from a slew of leaked images and teasers, we haven’t heard much about the device. Thankfully, the wait is almost over.

According to the website SmartPrix, which gave us our first look at the upcoming foldable last month, the folding phone will get announced or released at the end of August. Sadly, we haven’t heard anything else about the OnePlus Flip, which might have to wait until 2024.

It won’t be called the OnePlus Fold, either. Instead, sources suggest this neat new device will go by the name “OnePlus Open” when it debuts a few weeks after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5.

To be more precise, SmartPrix says the OnePlus Open’s launch date is set for August 29th. Unfortunately, we’re not sure if this is the launch event or the release date, but either way, expect the company to make an announcement any day now.

So, what can you expect from OnePlus’ first folding smartphone? If reports and rumors are correct, this device will have a stunning 6.5-inch 1080p HD 120Hz display on the front for all your usual tasks. On the back, a fancy faux leather back surrounds a massive triple camera setup. Leaks suggest at least one 50MP primary camera, a periscope lens, and more. It’ll also have the popular alert sider.

The magic happens once you pop it open, where it’ll fold into a sizeable 8-inch Quad-HD (120Hz) internal display. Other specs include a durable hinge mechanism that’ll let it sit at any angle, power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with plenty of RAM and storage, and two battery packs that combine for 4,800 mAh with 80W fast charging.

Either way, the new OnePlus Open/Fold is coming soon. Once it arrives, it must take on Google’s newly released Pixel Fold and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. As for pricing, we’ve heard it could debut for around $1,200, which is more affordable than the competition, but we’ll have to wait and see.

