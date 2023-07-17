Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

The Nothing Phone 2 Arrives at an Attractive Price

And yes, this one's available in North America.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The illuminated backside of the Nothing Phone 2.
Nothing

If you’re looking for a unique new phone, you’re in luck. The Nothing Phone 2 is now available for $600, a price that puts it head-to-head with devices like the Google Pixel 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S23. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and more notably, a “Glyph” lighting system.

The original Nothing phone was pretty impressive, and it scored well in our review. Unfortunately, it wasn’t sold in the United States. Nothing is rectifying this mistake with the Phone 2, an improved device that’s now available to Nothing American customers for $600. (Unfortunately, this phone is only certified for T-Mobile and AT&T networks in the United States. The phone will work on Verizon’s networks, but you won’t get the fastest 5G speeds.)

Someone using the Nothing Phone 2's unique widgets.
Nothing

For the most part, Nothing’s Phone 2 is a refined and super-powered version of the Phone 1. It’s still got the iPhone-ish design, and of course, the “Glyph” LED lighting system on its rear. While these LEDs are obviously a bit gimmicky, they’re also somewhat useful. You can use the “Glyph” as a notification indicator, an Uber status light, a charging indicator, and more.

Most of the real updates are under the hood. Nothing Phone 2 now uses a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and while it still has the same cameras as its predecessor, it packs a new 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) with HDR support. While we can’t comment on the photo quality just yet (we haven’t tried the phone yet), early sample images inspire some confidence, which is certainly a pleasant surprise.

Of course, Nothing is also known for its minimalist flavor of Android, which includes several unique apps and widgets. If you’ve ever used a OnePlus phone, the Nothing experience is kinda-sorta similar. Both phones have a very clean and organized home screen, and neither contain bloatware.

You can buy the Nothing Phone 2 today. It’s available in black and white colorways, and the cheapest 128GB storage configuration costs $600. If you’re willing to pay $800, you’ll score a model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Note that this device is currently exclusive to the Nothing webstore, and it’s only certified for T-Mobile and AT&T networks.

Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 offers a unique design with a collection of LEDs on its backside. It also uses an impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it's the first Nothing phone to sell in the United States.

Shop

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
