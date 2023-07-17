Tesla Finally Builds Its First Cybertruck After Years of Delays

It’s been nearly four years in the making and a long time coming, but the first Tesla Cybertruck is finally real, coming soon, and rolled off the production line. Over the weekend, Tesla announced it had built “the first Cybertruck” at Giga Texas.

Sure, we’ve seen several prototypes online, driving around for testing in California and at Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Texas, but those were pre-production models.

So, does this mean the Tesla Cybertruck could get released before the end of 2023? Honestly, I’m not sure, as it’s dealt with many delays over the years. For those unaware, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the futuristic electric pickup truck in 2019, but it faced several delays in 2021, and in 2022 the company confirmed it would be pushed back even further.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

In early 2022 Elon Musk told investors the company wouldn’t focus on the Cybertruck or Roadster and instead work on other products on its roadmap. However, earlier this year, things changed, and we started hearing reports of a 2023 arrival.

Then, out of nowhere earlier this year, Elon Musk confirmed a Q3 (likely around September) delivery event for the Cybertruck. During a May shareholder meeting, the company said it plans to produce around 250,000 units per year, but that’ll obviously take time as it scales up production.

The last official statement from Tesla is that Cybertruck production would begin “this summer” ahead of an official launch event and consumer deliveries in Q3. Judging by that statement and what we’re seeing today, Tesla appears on schedule.

Remember that while the first Cybertruck was just built in Texas, the company will likely make several small changes, improve assembly, and send units to key suppliers first. Then, as things improve and production ramps up, we’ll hopefully start to learn more details.

Whenever the cyberpunk electric truck finally hits the streets and dealer lots, it’ll cost more than the initial promise of $39,900. That price disappeared from the Tesla website long ago, and Elon Musk even confirmed pricing would undoubtedly go up. However, it’ll arrive with 4-wheel steering, 1 MW ultra-fast charging, and several notable improvements to keep up with the current EV competition. Will you be buying one?