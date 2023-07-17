Xbox Is Saying Goodbye to Games with Gold

After two decades of hard work, Xbox Live is entering retirement. The Xbox Live Gold plan will be replaced by Game Pass Core on September 14th. This new subscription includes 25 free games and costs just $10 a month (or $60 for an annual plan), though it abandons the Games with Gold format that so many Xbox users love.

Let’s start with the good news—Game Pass Core is the same price as Xbox Live Gold. And all of the titles you redeemed through Games with Gold will still be available to you, although the Xbox One games will disappear if you unsubscribe. (Any Xbox 360 titles earned through Games with Gold are permanently available in your library.)

Plus, Game Pass Core includes exclusive discounts on some games and DLC. It also lets you access a library of 25 popular games. While this may seem like a small selection, it’s actually quite good for the price, and Microsoft says it will add new titles to Game Pass Core a few times each year. This subscription also lets you enjoy multiplayer games only, of course.

Play Video

The following games will be available on Game Pass Core when it launches September 14th:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

All of these games are popular, and some are still quite new. We’re surprised to see such a generous offer in the cheapest Xbox subscription tier, especially after a somewhat disappointing year of Games with Gold. Yeah, the Game Pass Console and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions include way more stuff, but for just $60 a year, Game Pass Core looks great.

Note that Sony recently killed off its legacy PlayStation subscriptions in favor of a Game Pass-like model. The retirement of Xbox Live Gold isn’t really much of a surprise, and in some ways, it may be a bit overdue.

Again, Xbox Live Gold will be replaced by Game Pass Core on September 14th. Existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will automatically migrate to the new membership. You will not receive a Games with Gold offer for the month of September, though it seems that you’ll still get a free game in August.