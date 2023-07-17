Buying Guides
News

Latest iPhone 15 Leak Teases the Island for All

Could Apple finally ditch the notch?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

When Apple launches its all-new iPhone 15 later this year, likely in September, it could be a lot different than previous generations. While we’ve heard several rumors about a lightweight alloy frame and more, the latest leak all but confirms Apple will ditch the notch for good.

For years, every iPhone had a giant notch in the screen housing the front-facing camera, FaceID sensors, and more. That all changed with the iPhone 14 Pro in September of 2022 with the Dynamic Island.

Instead of a notch, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup had a pill-shaped cutout in the screen full of useful features. Now, a new leak from China and the often-reliable Ice Universe on Twitter suggests that Apple’s finally ready to ditch the notch and that every model of the iPhone 15 will have the Island, even non-Pro models.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve heard such a claim, this leakster has a reliable track record for the iPhone. Furthermore, the image on Twitter reportedly shows the glass screen for all four iPhone 15 models, along with screen protectors, essentially confirming the Dynamic Island feature.

Honestly, this isn’t a surprise as Apple typically trickles features from the Pro model down to the rest of the line, similar to the original notch with the iPhone X. With each new generation, Apple debuts a high-end feature limited to the most expensive model. Then, those eventually come to more affordable or smaller handsets.

RELATEDApple iPhone 14 Pro Review: Dynamically the Same

As a reminder, all the technology inside the notch for FaceID, selfies, filters, and front-facing AR goodies aren’t going anywhere. They’ll still be available through the Dynamic Island, along with a slew of useful features like timers, switching between apps, music controls, and everything else available on the iPhone 14 Pro with the Island.

Furthermore, we’re hearing Apple has some fun new features for the Dynamic Island on the way, ones we’ll likely see during the iPhone 15 launch event later this fall or with iOS 18. Additionally, several reports suggest Apple is also ditching the mute switch and will replace it with an “action” button that’s programmable and could even switch to USB-C for charging instead of the Lightning port.

Either way, an all-new iPhone 15 is on the way, likely with a lighter and more durable alloy frame, potentially new buttons, the Dynamic Island across all models, and more. Stay tuned, as we’ll know for sure in the next few months.

