Daily Deals: A $185 Xbox One S + 2 Games, a $250 iPad, a $256 Nintendo Switch, and More

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The iPad, the Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox One S
Microsoft, Apple, Nintendo

Hurting for some good deals? Today’s a great day to save on games and smart devices, like the $127 Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 to the $44 Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle. But as always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.

Right now, you can grab an Xbox One S console with Sunset Overdrive and Titanfall 2 for just $185 (coupon code SAVE15). This is the best deal we’ve seen on an Xbox One S bundle, and it’s sure to disappear quickly. If you’re looking for a newer device, you could always grab the Nintendo Switch for just $256, or a 2019 iPad for $250.

Laptops

Need a new computer? Grab a MacBook Pro or a Samsung Chromebook at a massive discount.

  • MacBook Pro 13.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2018 Model Refurbished, $1,330 ($300 off) [Woot]
  • Lenovo Ideapad 15″ 8GB RAM 1TB Storage, $362 ($135 off with coupon code MAYSAVINGS) [Lenovo]
  • HP 15.6″ 4GB RAM 128GB Storage, $260 ($150 off) [Best Buy]
  • Samsung Chromebook 12.2″ 2-in-1 4GB RAM 64GB Storage, $486 ($115 off) [Amazon]

Monitors, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Are slow internet speeds ruining your life? Now’s your chance to grab a new router or a 10 Gigabit network card.

  • LG 34″ 21:9 Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor with G-Sync, $597 ($202 off) [Amazon]
  • 1 Port PCI Express 10 Gigabit Network Card, $154 ($106 off) [Amazon]
  • NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender, $30 ($17 off) [Amazon]
  • NETGEAR NIghthawk X6S Router, $227 ($53 off) [Amazon]

Tablets and Mobile Accessories

Grab a cheap new iPad or a discounted Apple Watch.

  • iPad 9.7″ 128GB Newest Model, $330 ($100 off) [Amazon]
  • iPad 9.7″ 32GB Newest Model, $250 ($80 off) [Walmart]
  • Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8″ Android Tablet with Built-In Projector, $127 ($44 off) [Amazon]
  • Fire 7 Tablet with Special Offers, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]
  • Kindle Paperwhite Newest Model with Special Offers, $90 ($40 off) [Amazon]
  • Apple Watch Series 4, $380 ($50 off) [Best Buy]
  • Nomad 7.5 Wireless Charging Pad and USB Hub, $48 ($32 off) [Best Buy]

Smart Home Gadgets

Need some robotic buddies? Now’s your chance to grab a new smart assistant or a robot vacuum at a discount.

  • Google Home Mini, $30 ($20 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Home Hub, $70 ($30 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Hub 2-Pack, $140 ($60 off) [Massgenie]
  • Echo Dot, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Echo Show, $180 ($50 off) [Amazon]
  • Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Display, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]
  • Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Stick, $30 ($10 off) [Amazon]
  • eufy RoboVac 15C, $180 ($70 off) [Amazon]
  • eufy RoboVac 15C + Echo Dot, $205 ($95 off) [Amazon]
  • Ring Alarm 14 Piece Security Kit + Echo Dot, $280 ($190 off) [Amazon]

Video Games

Did you have a boring weekend? Maybe it’s time to grab a discounted Nintendo Switch or a super cheap Xbox One S bundle.

  • Nintendo Switch Console, $256 ($44 off) [Massgenie]
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack w/ Star Fox Nintendo Switch, $30 ($30 off) [Best Buy]
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Best Buy]
  • Xbox One S Console + Titanfall 2 + Sunset Overdrive, $185 ($40 off with coupon code SAVE15) [Rakuten]
  • PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Xbox Live Gold 12 Month Membership $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Fanatical Mystery Egg Bundle 10 Random PC Games, $7 [Fanatical]
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords PC, $6 ($29 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Pick up a cheap air fryer or a discounted Fujifilm camera.

  • Element 55″ 4K Fire TV Refurbished, $270 ($380 off) [Woot]
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 with Film, $56 ($50 off) [Massgenie]
  • Philips Sonicare 3 Electric Toothbrush, $44 ($36 off) [Woot]
  • Emerald 5.2L Air Fryer, $50 ($90 off) [Best Buy]
  • Manfrotto NX Camera Backpack, $30 ($40 off) [Best Buy]

Good deals can’t last forever, for better or worse. If any of these deals tickle your fancy, then be sure to grab them before it’s too late.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

