Daily Deals: A $185 Xbox One S + 2 Games, a $250 iPad, a $256 Nintendo Switch, and More

Hurting for some good deals? Today’s a great day to save on games and smart devices, like the $127 Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 to the $44 Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle. But as always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.

Right now, you can grab an Xbox One S console with Sunset Overdrive and Titanfall 2 for just $185 (coupon code SAVE15). This is the best deal we’ve seen on an Xbox One S bundle, and it’s sure to disappear quickly. If you’re looking for a newer device, you could always grab the Nintendo Switch for just $256, or a 2019 iPad for $250.

Laptops

Need a new computer? Grab a MacBook Pro or a Samsung Chromebook at a massive discount.

MacBook Pro 13.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2018 Model Refurbished, $1,330 ($300 off) [Woot]

Lenovo Ideapad 15″ 8GB RAM 1TB Storage, $362 ($135 off with coupon code MAYSAVINGS) [Lenovo]

HP 15.6″ 4GB RAM 128GB Storage, $260 ($150 off) [Best Buy]

Samsung Chromebook 12.2″ 2-in-1 4GB RAM 64GB Storage, $486 ($115 off) [Amazon]

Monitors, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Are slow internet speeds ruining your life? Now’s your chance to grab a new router or a 10 Gigabit network card.

LG 34″ 21:9 Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor with G-Sync, $597 ($202 off) [Amazon]

1 Port PCI Express 10 Gigabit Network Card, $154 ($106 off) [Amazon]

NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender, $30 ($17 off) [Amazon]

NETGEAR NIghthawk X6S Router, $227 ($53 off) [Amazon]

Tablets and Mobile Accessories

Grab a cheap new iPad or a discounted Apple Watch.

iPad 9.7″ 128GB Newest Model, $330 ($100 off) [Amazon]

iPad 9.7″ 32GB Newest Model, $250 ($80 off) [Walmart]

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8″ Android Tablet with Built-In Projector, $127 ($44 off) [Amazon]

Fire 7 Tablet with Special Offers, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]

Kindle Paperwhite Newest Model with Special Offers, $90 ($40 off) [Amazon]

Apple Watch Series 4, $380 ($50 off) [Best Buy]

Nomad 7.5 Wireless Charging Pad and USB Hub, $48 ($32 off) [Best Buy]

Smart Home Gadgets

Need some robotic buddies? Now’s your chance to grab a new smart assistant or a robot vacuum at a discount.

Google Home Mini, $30 ($20 off) [Best Buy]

Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]

Google Home Hub, $70 ($30 off) [Massgenie]

Google Home Hub 2-Pack, $140 ($60 off) [Massgenie]

Echo Dot, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Echo Show, $180 ($50 off) [Amazon]

Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Display, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Stick, $30 ($10 off) [Amazon]

eufy RoboVac 15C, $180 ($70 off) [Amazon]

eufy RoboVac 15C + Echo Dot, $205 ($95 off) [Amazon]

Ring Alarm 14 Piece Security Kit + Echo Dot, $280 ($190 off) [Amazon]

Video Games

Did you have a boring weekend? Maybe it’s time to grab a discounted Nintendo Switch or a super cheap Xbox One S bundle.

Nintendo Switch Console, $256 ($44 off) [Massgenie]

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack w/ Star Fox Nintendo Switch, $30 ($30 off) [Best Buy]

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Best Buy]

Xbox One S Console + Titanfall 2 + Sunset Overdrive, $185 ($40 off with coupon code SAVE15) [Rakuten]

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Xbox Live Gold 12 Month Membership $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Fanatical Mystery Egg Bundle 10 Random PC Games, $7 [Fanatical]

Starpoint Gemini Warlords PC, $6 ($29 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Pick up a cheap air fryer or a discounted Fujifilm camera.

Element 55″ 4K Fire TV Refurbished, $270 ($380 off) [Woot]

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 with Film, $56 ($50 off) [Massgenie]

Philips Sonicare 3 Electric Toothbrush, $44 ($36 off) [Woot]

Emerald 5.2L Air Fryer, $50 ($90 off) [Best Buy]

Manfrotto NX Camera Backpack, $30 ($40 off) [Best Buy]

Good deals can’t last forever, for better or worse. If any of these deals tickle your fancy, then be sure to grab them before it’s too late.