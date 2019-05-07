X
Daily Deals: A $200 Google Pixel XL 128GB, an $800 MacBook, Civilization VI for $20, and More

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
SId Meier's Civilization VI, the Google Pixel XL, and the MacBook 12"
2K Games, Google, Apple

Ready to save some money? Now’s your chance to grab some new games and devices at a hefty discount, like a new $200 iPad or a $30 Echo Dot. But as always, we’re excited about three special discounts.

If you need a new phone, then you should check out the $200 Google Pixel XL 128GB from Massgenie. The Pixel XL is one of our favorite premium smartphones, and now’s your chance to grab it at a bargain-bin price. If you don’t need a new phone, then you should take a gander at the new $800 MacBook deal from Best Buy, and the $20 Sid Meiers Civilization VI deal from Steam.

Laptops and 2-in-1s

Grab the new MacBook or a Windows laptop at a discount.

  • MacBook 12″ 8GB Memory 256GB Storage Newest Model, $800 ($500 off) [Best Buy]
  • Samsung Chromebook 12.2″ 2-in-1 4GB RAM 64GB Storage, $486 ($115 off) [Amazon]
  • Lenovo Ideapad 15.6″ 16GB RAM 512GB Storage, $1,100 ($751 off) [B&H]
  • Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 4GM RAM 256GB Storage, $700 ($100 off with coupon code LEN100) [Rakuten]
  • HP Laptop 15.6″ 4GB Memory 1TB Storage, $220 ($80 off) [Best Buy]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Need some computer parts? Now’s a great time to grab a new router or a portable external monitor.

  • G.SKILL Ripjaws 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory, $34 ($20 off) [Newegg]
  • Mobile Pixels DUEX Dual Screen Laptop Monitor, $195 ($55 off) [Woot]
  • 1 Port PCI Express 10 Gigabit Network Card, $154 ($106 off) [Amazon]
  • NETGEAR Dual-Band AC1600 Router, $120 ($40 off) [Best Buy]
  • NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender, $30 ($17 off) [Amazon]
  • TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender, $22 ($9 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Upgrade your phone or tablet at a massive discount.

  • Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked, $200 ($65 off) [Massgenie]
  • iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $560 ($60 off with coupon code SAVE15) [Rakuten]
  • iPad 32GB Newest Model, $200 ($50 off) [Massgenie]
  • iPad 9.7″ 128GB Newest Model, $330 ($100 off) [Amazon]
  • iPad 9.7″ 32GB Newest Model, $250 ($80 off) [Walmart]
  • Kindle Paperwhite Newest Model with Special Offers, $90 ($40 off) [Amazon]
  • Apple Watch Series 4, $380 ($50 off) [Best Buy]
  • Apple Watch Series 2 Refurbished, $150 ($40 off) [Woot]
  • Magnetic Phone Car Mounts 2-Pack, $8 ($12 off) [Meh]

Smarthome Gadgets

Tired of living in a “dumb” home? Maybe it’s time to grab some discounted smarthome devices.

  • Google Home Mini, $30 ($20 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Home Hub, $72 ($28 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Hub 2-Pack, $134 ($66 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Max Smart Speaker, $280 ($120 off) [Massgenie]
  • Echo Dot, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Echo Show, $180 ($50 off) [Amazon]
  • Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Display, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]
  • Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Stick, $30 ($10 off) [Amazon]
  • iRobot Roomba 671 with Alexa, $230 ($120 off) [Amazon]

Video Games

Grab a cheap Nintendo Switch or a discounted copy of Civilization VI.

  • Nintendo Switch Console, $256 ($54 off with coupon code SAVE15) [Rakuten]
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate + Switch Pro Controller, $94 ($47 off) [Massgenie]
  • PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Xbox Live Gold 12 Month Membership $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Fanatical Mystery Egg Bundle 10 Random PC Games, $7 [Fanatical]
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI PC, $20 ($40 off) [Steam]
  • The Banner Saga 3 PC, $14 ($11 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Make your bathroom reading a breeze with some discounted audiobooks and a premium bidet.

  • Up to 70% off All Audiobooks [Audible]
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 + Instant Film, $56 ($60 off) [Massgenie]
  • Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Seat, $380 ($250 off) [Woot]
  • Schwinn 700c Herald Bike, $120 ($250 off) [eBay]

In a perfect world, everything would be sold at a discount. But in case you haven’t noticed, we aren’t in a perfect world. Be sure to grab your favorite deals before they’re gone forever.

