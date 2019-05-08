X
Daily Deals: A $70 Google Nest Hub, a $100 Portal from Facebook, a $20 Copy of Fire Emblem Warriors, and More

Andrew Heinzman
The Portal from Facebook, the Google Home Mini, and Fire Emblem Warriors for the Nintendo Switch
Facebook, Google, Nintendo

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and today might be your last chance to order a gift on time. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay full price to get a great gift for Mom.

Right now, you can grab a Google Nest Hub for $70 or a Facebook Portal for $100. The Google Nest Hub is one of our favorite Mother’s Day gifts, but the Facebook Portal is a good alternative for a mom that already owns a few Alexa devices. You could also grab a $40 Kindle Fire 7 or a $67 Ninja air fryer, or you’re trying to skip Mother’s Day, you could just buy yourself a $20 copy of Fire Emblem Warriors.

Laptops and Desktops

Upgrade to a Samsung Chromebook or grab that new iMac you’ve been eyeballing.

  • Samsung Chromebook 12.2″ 2-in-1 4GB RAM 64GB Storage, $486 ($115 off) [Amazon]
  • Lenovo Ideapad 15.6″ 16GB RAM 512GB Storage, $1,100 ($751 off) [B&H]
  • Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 4GM RAM 256GB Storage, $700 ($100 off with coupon code LEN100) [Rakuten]
  • iMac 4K Retina Display 8GB RAM 1TB Storage Newest Model, $1,350 ($150 off) [Best Buy]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Need a new phone or tablet? Now’s your chance to grab one at a massive discount.

  • iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $700 ($200 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked, $200 ($65 off) [Massgenie]
  • iPad 9.7″ 128GB Newest Model, $330 ($100 off) [Amazon]
  • iPad 9.7″ 32GB Newest Model, $250 ($80 off) [Walmart]
  • Kindle Paperwhite Newest Model with Special Offers, $90 ($40 off) [Amazon]
  • Fire 7 Tablet with Special Offers, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]
  • Fire 8 Tablet with Special Offers, $60 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ 16GB , $163 ($117 off) [Massgenie]
  • Apple Watch Series 4, $380 ($50 off) [Best Buy]

Smart Home Gadgets

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift? Consider grabbing a discounted Google Nest Hub. It’s our absolute favorite gift for family and friends.

  • Google Home Mini, $30 ($20 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Nest Hub, $72 ($28 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Nest Hub 2-Pack, $134 ($66 off) [Massgenie]
  • Echo Dot, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Amazon Echo, $65 ($35 off) [Amazon]
  • Echo Plus, $120 ($45 off) [Amazon]
  • Echo Show, $180 ($50 off) [Amazon]
  • Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Display, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]
  • Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Stick, $30 ($10 off) [Amazon]
  • Blink Indoor Home Security Camera, $64 ($16 off) [Amazon]

Video Games

Need some new games? Now’s your chance to grab a few PC games for a dollar apiece.

  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate + Switch Pro Controller, $94 ($47 off) [Massgenie]
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
  • PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Xbox Live Gold 12 Month Membership $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Fanatical Mystery Egg Bundle 10 Random PC Games, $7 [Fanatical]
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI PC, $20 ($40 off) [Steam]
  • Worms PC, $1 ($7 off) [Fanatical]
  • Skullgirls PC, $1 ($9 off) [Fanatical]
  • Learn Japanese to Survive! Katakana War PC, $1 ($6 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab a new kitchen knife set or order an air fryer for Mother’s Day.

  • Up to 70% off All Audiobooks [Audible]
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 + Instant Film, $56 ($60 off) [Massgenie]
  • Cuisinart Stainless Knife Set 6-Pieces, $30 ($70 off) [Best Buy]
  • Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer Refurbished, $67 ($60 off) [Woot]

Remember, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re trying to avoid the embarrassment of a late gift, now’s the time to order something.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

