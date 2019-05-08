Daily Deals: A $70 Google Nest Hub, a $100 Portal from Facebook, a $20 Copy of Fire Emblem Warriors, and More

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and today might be your last chance to order a gift on time. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay full price to get a great gift for Mom.

Right now, you can grab a Google Nest Hub for $70 or a Facebook Portal for $100. The Google Nest Hub is one of our favorite Mother’s Day gifts, but the Facebook Portal is a good alternative for a mom that already owns a few Alexa devices. You could also grab a $40 Kindle Fire 7 or a $67 Ninja air fryer, or you’re trying to skip Mother’s Day, you could just buy yourself a $20 copy of Fire Emblem Warriors.

Laptops and Desktops

Upgrade to a Samsung Chromebook or grab that new iMac you’ve been eyeballing.

Samsung Chromebook 12.2″ 2-in-1 4GB RAM 64GB Storage, $486 ($115 off) [Amazon]

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6″ 16GB RAM 512GB Storage, $1,100 ($751 off) [B&H]

Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 4GM RAM 256GB Storage, $700 ($100 off with coupon code LEN100) [Rakuten]

iMac 4K Retina Display 8GB RAM 1TB Storage Newest Model, $1,350 ($150 off) [Best Buy]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Need a new phone or tablet? Now’s your chance to grab one at a massive discount.

iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $700 ($200 off) [Best Buy]

Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked, $200 ($65 off) [Massgenie]

iPad 9.7″ 128GB Newest Model, $330 ($100 off) [Amazon]

iPad 9.7″ 32GB Newest Model, $250 ($80 off) [Walmart]

Kindle Paperwhite Newest Model with Special Offers, $90 ($40 off) [Amazon]

Fire 7 Tablet with Special Offers, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]

Fire 8 Tablet with Special Offers, $60 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ 16GB , $163 ($117 off) [Massgenie]

Apple Watch Series 4, $380 ($50 off) [Best Buy]

Smart Home Gadgets

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift? Consider grabbing a discounted Google Nest Hub. It’s our absolute favorite gift for family and friends.

Google Home Mini, $30 ($20 off) [Best Buy]

Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]

Google Nest Hub, $72 ($28 off) [Massgenie]

Google Nest Hub 2-Pack, $134 ($66 off) [Massgenie]

Echo Dot, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Amazon Echo, $65 ($35 off) [Amazon]

Echo Plus, $120 ($45 off) [Amazon]

Echo Show, $180 ($50 off) [Amazon]

Portal From Facebook Alexa-Enabled Smart Display, $100 ($100 off) [Facebook]

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Stick, $30 ($10 off) [Amazon]

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera, $64 ($16 off) [Amazon]

Video Games

Need some new games? Now’s your chance to grab a few PC games for a dollar apiece.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate + Switch Pro Controller, $94 ($47 off) [Massgenie]

Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Xbox Live Gold 12 Month Membership $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Fanatical Mystery Egg Bundle 10 Random PC Games, $7 [Fanatical]

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI PC, $20 ($40 off) [Steam]

Worms PC, $1 ($7 off) [Fanatical]

Skullgirls PC, $1 ($9 off) [Fanatical]

Learn Japanese to Survive! Katakana War PC, $1 ($6 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab a new kitchen knife set or order an air fryer for Mother’s Day.

Up to 70% off All Audiobooks [Audible]

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 + Instant Film, $56 ($60 off) [Massgenie]

Cuisinart Stainless Knife Set 6-Pieces, $30 ($70 off) [Best Buy]

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer Refurbished, $67 ($60 off) [Woot]

Remember, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re trying to avoid the embarrassment of a late gift, now’s the time to order something.