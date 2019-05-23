X
Popular Searches

The Best Headphone Amplifiers for Your Smartphone

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The FiiO A1, the FiiO Q1 Mark II, and the Audio-Technica Wireless DAC
FiiO, Audio-Technica

Smartphones have come a long way, and they offer a convenient way to listen to music. But if you aren’t happy with your phone’s sound quality, then it may be time to invest in an external DAC.

When you play a song on your phone, you’re playing an encoded digital audio file—at it’s most simplistic a stream of ones and zeros. The thing is, your headphones aren’t capable of turning that stream into analog sound without the help of a, very appropriately named, Digital to Analog Converter (DAC).

DACs are built into most devices, and they transform digital signals into headphone-friendly analog signals. That being said, not all DACs are created equal, and cheap built-in DACs tend to produce low-quality sound. If you can’t figure out why your otherwise good wire headphones sound like garbage when you plug them into your phone, it’s most likely the phone’s cruddy built-in DAC.

Luckily, there are plenty of portable external DACs on the market. Some of them are expensive, some of them are affordable, but they’re all a significant upgrade from your built-in DAC. Just keep in mind that newer phones without a headphone jack won’t work with some DACs. If your phone lacks a jack, then you’ll need a model with a Micro-USB or USB-C jack.

Best for Most People: FiiO A1 Ultra-Portable DAC ($28)

The FiiO A1
FiiO

If you’re looking for a cheap, ultra-portable DAC, then you should check out the FiiO A1. This tiny device has four built-in EQ modes, responsive volume controls, and a little pocket clip for on-the-go listening. Plus, it has a 13-hour battery life, and it can be charged while in use. It’s a great way to see if adding a DAC to your setup without breaking the bank.

Buy on Amazon

Best for Phones with USB-C: NextDrive Spectra USB-C DAC ($127)

The NextDrive Spectra USB-C DAC
NextDrive

The NextDrive Spectra is a convenient, high-quality alternative to bulky DACs. It produces rich sound without looking like you’re carrying around a power transformer, and it’s powered by your phone’s USB-C port, so you don’t have to worry about charging a battery.

If you want to use the NextDrive Spectra with an iPhone, then you have to get the USB-A model and a USB-A to Lightning adapter. Other models of the NextDrive Spectra don’t work with the iPhone, even with an adapter. Honestly, unless you’re sold on the form factor, iPhone users should check out the MFI-certified FiiO Q1 Mark II instead or the iPhone-friendly Audio-Technica Wireless DAC.

Buy on Amazon

Best for High-Impedance Headphones: FiiO A3 DAC ($56)

The FiiO A3 DAC
FiiO

If you’re looking for a premium DAC at an affordable price, then you should check out the FiiO A3. This thing is like the FiiO A1’s big cousin. It has a satisfying volume knob, built-in gain and bass controls, and 16-hour battery life.

This DAC is especially useful for people who use high-impedance headphones ranging from 16 to 160 Ohms. If your expensive headphones don’t seem to get loud enough, then they’re probably high-impedance headphones, and they require an extra bit of power to work properly.

Buy on Amazon

Best for Apple Users: FiiO Q1 Mark II Native DSD DAC ($100)

The FiiO Q1 Mark II Native DSD DAC
FiiO

If you’re looking for a premium, Apple MFI-Certified DAC, then you should consider the FiiO Q1 Mark II. Everything about this DAC screams high-quality. It has a satisfying volume knob, two inputs (one of which is a balanced input to limit audio interference), gain and bass controls, and a solid metallic case. Plus, it has an 8-hour battery life.

This device is Apple MFI-Certified, so you can be sure that it’ll play nice with any Apple device. And like the FiiO A3, this DAC works well with high-impedance headphones ranging from 16 to 160 Ohms.

Buy on Amazon

Best for Phones with Micro USB: FiiO E17K ALPEN 2 Micro-USB DAC ($120)

The FiiO E17K ALPEN 2 Micro-USB DAC
FiiO

Going for that nerdy futuristic vibe? The Fiio E17K ALPEN 2 pairs the vibe of a Walkman with the technology of a modern portable DAC. Like other FiiO devices, the ALPEN 2 rocks a great volume knob (that doubles as a menu navigation tool), an 8-hour battery, and a premium-styled build. But it also as customizable EQ settings, a coaxial digital input, a dual-function line in/out port, and of course, a screen.

Before buying the ALPEN 2, keep in mind that its DAC features only work over Micro-USB connections. If you listen to music through the ALPEN 2’s standard audio inputs, then the device will only function as an amplifier.

Buy on Amazon

Best Wireless Option: Audio-Technica Wireless DAC ($97)

The Audio-Technica Wireless DAC
Audio-Technica

DACs are seriously useful, but they aren’t always convenient. If you aren’t keen on cables, then you should check out the Audio-Technica wireless DAC. This device connects to your phone via Bluetooth without sacrificing any audio quality. It has a satisfying volume knob, built-in EQ functions, and a pocket clip for that retro vibe. Plus, it has an 8-hour battery life, so you shouldn’t have to worry about losing access to high-quality sound in the middle of your day.

Unlike some other DACs, the Audio-Technica works well with iPhones and high-impedance headphones. This is a great option for iPhone users that don’t want to use a USB adapter, or for anyone that wants to use headphones with an impedance range from 15 to 300 Ohms.

Buy on Amazon
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
The Best Nintendo Switch Cases
Jennifer Allen |
The Nintendo Switch is a great console for taking out and about with you (or simply from room to room), but it’s also quite vulnerable. It’s thin, lightweight, and has a great screen that’s also easily prone to damage. We’ve looked at the best Nintendo Switch cases for keeping your beloved console safe from harm.
Should You Buy the Fire TV Recast?
Craig Lloyd |
Amazon recently unveiled the Fire TV Recast, and they’re heavily promoting it alongside their regular stable of Fire TV products. But what exactly is this new device, and is it worth buying?