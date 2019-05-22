Are you tired of flimsy, unattractive keychain tools bulking up your pockets? Maybe it’s time to switch to a lightweight, ultra-durable titanium keychain tool.

Like stainless steel, titanium is durable and rust-resistant. It’s used in industry, war, and plumbing (very similar fields). But unlike stainless steel, titanium is ridiculously lightweight. Because of this, titanium is a prized material in the aerospace industry, the competitive automobile industry, and as it turns out, the keychain tool industry.

If you’ve ever been disappointed by the weight and bulk of a standard keychain tool, then it’s probably time to embrace titanium. A good titanium tool can spend a lifetime on your keychain, without bulking up or weighing down your pockets.

That’s why we’ve taken the time to find the best titanium keychain tools, in all shapes and sizes. All of these tools are special in their way, but most of them are compact multi-tools that can be used for a variety of applications.

Northwall 9-in-1 Key Shaped Multi-Tool ($15)

Looking for a small, discreet titanium multi-tool? The Northwall key sized multi-tool can stand in for nine different tools, without bulking up your pockets. This tool has a built-in bottle opener, four different wrench sizes, a flathead screwdriver, a box cutter, and of course, a key ring loop.

This is a great product for people that hate bulky multi-tools and swiss army knives. It’s stylish, it’s durable, it’s cheap, and it can help out in a pinch.

Northwall Carabiner 12-in-1 Multi-Tool ($25)

If you’re looking for a practical, stylish titanium multi-tool, then you should check out the Northwall carabiner. This lightweight tool has a built-in ruler, seven wrench sizes, a flathead and Philips head screwdriver, a bottle opener, a can opener, a hex-bit driver, and of course, a carabiner-style latch.

MidSir Camping Multi-Tool ($14)

A camping trip can be a great time for the family, as long as you remember to bring some tools. If you want to be ready in the face of disaster (or forgetfulness), then you should consider grabbing the MIdSir titanium multi-tool.

This multi-tool has a built-in knife, three wrench sizes, a wire cutter, a prybar, a flathead screwdriver, and a bottle opener. This keychain tool is handy for every situation, but it’s especially useful when you need a quick repair or to cut something, and your main tools are elsewhere.

Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Carabiner Multi-Tool ($4)

If you’re looking for an industrial-style titanium multi-cool, then you should check out the Nite Ize DoohicKey. This carabiner multi-tool has a printed-on ruler, a metric ruler, three wrench sizes, a bottle opener, and a flathead screwdriver.

This tool is particularly useful for contractors, but it’s also a dream for any handy-person. In a pinch, you don’t have to go hunting for a wrench, flathead screwdriver, or ruler. Plus, once you’re done fixing a desk or measuring something, you can crack open an ice cold beer.

TEC Accessories Pixel TI Micro Flashlight ($40)

If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a durable keychain flashlight, then you should check out the Tec Accessories Pixel TI titanium micro flashlight. This rugged little device puts out 25 lumens of light, yet it’s only about the size of a $1 coin.

The Pixel TI’s batteries are easy to replace, but you shouldn’t have to replace them very often. LED lights get a ton of mileage, especially when they’re this small.

True Utility FireStash Keychain Lighter ($9)

Need a light? Whether you’re camping or traveling, a lighter can be useful in a pinch. Instead of keeping track of a bulky Bic, you could grab the tiny, stylish True Utility FireStash lighter.

The True Utility FireStash lighter is built with a tough titanium shell, so you can be sure that it’s safe wherever you travel. And since it’s so small, you won’t notice it bulking up your keychain. Just keep in mind that this is an old fashioned lighter, with a wick and a flint. Like a Zippo, the FireStash lighter will last forever, but it’ll need an occasional touch of TLC.