X
Popular Searches

The Best Titanium Keychain Tools

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Northwall Key Shaped Multi-Tool, the Northwall carabiner Multi-Tool, and the Nite Ize DoohicKey Multi-Tool
Northwall, Nite Ize

Are you tired of flimsy, unattractive keychain tools bulking up your pockets? Maybe it’s time to switch to a lightweight, ultra-durable titanium keychain tool.

Like stainless steel, titanium is durable and rust-resistant. It’s used in industry, war, and plumbing (very similar fields). But unlike stainless steel, titanium is ridiculously lightweight. Because of this, titanium is a prized material in the aerospace industry, the competitive automobile industry, and as it turns out, the keychain tool industry.

If you’ve ever been disappointed by the weight and bulk of a standard keychain tool, then it’s probably time to embrace titanium. A good titanium tool can spend a lifetime on your keychain, without bulking up or weighing down your pockets.

That’s why we’ve taken the time to find the best titanium keychain tools, in all shapes and sizes. All of these tools are special in their way, but most of them are compact multi-tools that can be used for a variety of applications.

Northwall 9-in-1 Key Shaped Multi-Tool ($15)

The Northwall 9-in-1 Key Shaped Multi-Tool
Northwall

Looking for a small, discreet titanium multi-tool? The Northwall key sized multi-tool can stand in for nine different tools, without bulking up your pockets. This tool has a built-in bottle opener, four different wrench sizes, a flathead screwdriver, a box cutter, and of course, a key ring loop.

This is a great product for people that hate bulky multi-tools and swiss army knives. It’s stylish, it’s durable, it’s cheap, and it can help out in a pinch.

Buy on Amazon

Northwall Carabiner 12-in-1 Multi-Tool ($25)

Northwall Carabiner 12-in-1 Multi-Tool
Northwall

If you’re looking for a practical, stylish titanium multi-tool, then you should check out the Northwall carabiner. This lightweight tool has a built-in ruler, seven wrench sizes, a flathead and Philips head screwdriver, a bottle opener, a can opener, a hex-bit driver, and of course, a carabiner-style latch.

Buy on Amazon

MidSir Camping Multi-Tool ($14)

MidSir Camping Multi-Tool
MidSir

A camping trip can be a great time for the family, as long as you remember to bring some tools. If you want to be ready in the face of disaster (or forgetfulness), then you should consider grabbing the MIdSir titanium multi-tool.

This multi-tool has a built-in knife, three wrench sizes, a wire cutter, a prybar, a flathead screwdriver, and a bottle opener. This keychain tool is handy for every situation, but it’s especially useful when you need a quick repair or to cut something, and your main tools are elsewhere.

Buy on Amazon

Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Carabiner Multi-Tool ($4)

Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Carabiner Multi-Tool
Nite Ize

If you’re looking for an industrial-style titanium multi-cool, then you should check out the Nite Ize DoohicKey. This carabiner multi-tool has a printed-on ruler, a metric ruler, three wrench sizes, a bottle opener, and a flathead screwdriver.

This tool is particularly useful for contractors, but it’s also a dream for any handy-person. In a pinch, you don’t have to go hunting for a wrench, flathead screwdriver, or ruler. Plus, once you’re done fixing a desk or measuring something, you can crack open an ice cold beer.

Buy on Amazon

TEC Accessories Pixel TI Micro Flashlight ($40)

The TEC Accessories Pixel TI Micro Flashlight
TEC Accessories

If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a durable keychain flashlight, then you should check out the Tec Accessories Pixel TI titanium micro flashlight. This rugged little device puts out 25 lumens of light, yet it’s only about the size of a $1 coin.

The Pixel TI’s batteries are easy to replace, but you shouldn’t have to replace them very often. LED lights get a ton of mileage, especially when they’re this small.

Buy on Amazon

True Utility FireStash Keychain Lighter ($9)

True Utility FireStash Keychain Lighter
True Utility

Need a light? Whether you’re camping or traveling, a lighter can be useful in a pinch. Instead of keeping track of a bulky Bic, you could grab the tiny, stylish True Utility FireStash lighter.

The True Utility FireStash lighter is built with a tough titanium shell, so you can be sure that it’s safe wherever you travel. And since it’s so small, you won’t notice it bulking up your keychain. Just keep in mind that this is an old fashioned lighter, with a wick and a flint. Like a Zippo, the FireStash lighter will last forever, but it’ll need an occasional touch of TLC.

Buy on Amazon
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
The Best Microphones for Podcasters
Michael Crider |
Aspiring podcasters need one essential piece of equipment to get started: a good microphone. While those who plan to do video as well should check out our webcam roundup, a really solid mic and the good audio quality that comes along with it are non-negotiable.
The Best Nintendo Switch Cases
Jennifer Allen |
The Nintendo Switch is a great console for taking out and about with you (or simply from room to room), but it’s also quite vulnerable. It’s thin, lightweight, and has a great screen that’s also easily prone to damage. We’ve looked at the best Nintendo Switch cases for keeping your beloved console safe from harm.