The Nintendo Switch is a great console for taking out and about with you (or simply from room to room), but it’s also quite vulnerable. It’s thin, lightweight, and has a great screen that’s also easily prone to damage. We’ve looked at the best Nintendo Switch cases for keeping your beloved console safe from harm.

Each of these cases will protect your Nintendo Switch in a multitude of ways, from covering the screen to keeping the exterior of the device safe from scratches and bumps. There’s also typically room for a couple of accessories as well as a few game carts so you can simply pick up the case and go.

Let’s take a look at the best picks.

Best Padded Slim Case: Tomtoc Ultra Slim Carrying Case ($21)

The Tomtoc Ultra Slim Carrying Case looks like your typical slim case (albeit a bit more stylish), but the interior hides a superior layer of protection than you’ll find in most slim cases. Under the molded shell is a layer of impact foam that buffers your Switch from taking a hard hit if you drop it.

Despite the extra padding, it’s also a very slim and lightweight case that’s easy to toss into your bag or carry around via the hand strap. It’s splash proof too, and has a heavy-duty zipper so there are no weaknesses in the design.

Unfortunately, there’s no room for extra accessories such as the Switch dock, but there is a compartment for storing 10 game cartridges so you can take much of your game collection with you when you travel.

Best For Carrying Everything: Zadii Hard Carrying Case ($32)

For those times when you want to carry everything to do with your Nintendo Switch all at once, there’s the Zadii Hard Carrying Case. It’s a chunky attache style case that has enough room for the console, dock, power adaptor, joy-con grips, joy-con straps, HDMI cable, a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, and 21 game cards too. That should be enough for most users, right?

The case is comprised of high-quality pre-cut foam inserts that ensure each part of your Switch is kept safe and secure when in motion. The case itself is of the hard shell variety so you’re safe from drop damage.

A shoulder strap and non-slip handle complete the well thought out design so you can carry your durable case (with your Switch safe inside) in comfort.

Best Messenger Bag: PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag ($35)

A messenger bag almost always looks pretty stylish and that’s the case with the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag. Adorned with the Nintendo Switch logo, it still blends in nicely with all other baggage because of its gray and sleek exterior.

Inside is a well-designed set of compartments with enough room to store your console, numerous accessories (including the dock and power cables) and game cards too. Basically, you’re unlikely to run out of room here with the compartments also offering velcro walls, much like you’ll find in premium camera bags, so you can reconfigure them according to your needs.

To round things off neatly, there’s also a removable portable case for your Switch so you can easily take it out of the bag while still protecting it via this smaller case. Clever, huh?

Best Lightweight Case: Orzly Carry Case ($12)

More than a few of us here at Review Geek own the Orzly Carry Case on account of what a great value it is. It’s super lightweight and offers a solid amount of protection at a reasonable price. It’s not as spacious as some of our other picks but it offers room for the console, cables, games, and even extra Joy-Cons. There’s no room for larger accessories like the pro controller or a dock, but it should be more than ample for many people’s needs.

A hard EVA shell keeps everything protected in a fall or bump while a soft inner material protects the Switch from scratches. The elastic straps are great for those times you open the case upside down or at an odd angle—no worries about it tumbled out unexpectedly. You can even slot the Switch into the lower compartment of the case and play it from there if you need a little extra protection or a flat surface to game from.

A hand strap means you can carry it around easily enough, kind of like a mini briefcase. It’s ideal for a variety of different situations.

Best Novelty Case: Funlab Travel Carrying Case ($34)

Particularly ideal for kids and kids at heart, the Funlab Travel Carrying Case looks like Mario if Mario was a little squashed and, well, headless. Ok, so the case is designed to look like Mario’s clothing rather than anything else, and it’s a good case at that.

Inside is room to put all things Switch from the console, dock, power cables, joy-con grips, straps, HDMI cable, and 14 game cards. Pre-cut foam protects it all so there’s a compartment for every occasion with a hard shell exterior ensuring it’s safe in a fall or knock too.

Novelty design aside, it’s a solid little case. Everything is organized well, and you’re unlikely to easily damage anything that’s contained within. Elastic bands also help keep things neat along with mesh pouches.

A shoulder strap and denim fabric handle make this an easy case to carry around too.