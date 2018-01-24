News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
If you’re not enjoying the wealth of podcasts out there, you’re really missing out. Podcasts provide you with the experience of a radio show—ranging from in-depth information on a wide variety of subjects to light hearted comedy—but are available whenever and where ever you want to listen, if you have a good app to manage them that is.

Google Home Won’t Mix Up Your Family’s Netflix Profiles Anymore

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

You can use Google Assistant to play movies and TV shows from Netflix on your Chromecast. That’s neat if you’re the only one using your Netflix account, but as soon as you add multiple profiles it becomes a mess. Until now. A new Google Assistant update lets Google Home devices recognize your voice and match it to your Netflix profile.

Shared Assistant devices like the Google Home can be used by more than one person, which makes keeping data separate a nuisance. Google gets around this problem by recognizing your voice and only serving you data for your account. If you say “What’s on my calendar?” you’ll get your events. If your partner asks the same thing, they’ll get their events instead. It’s a handy system.

That only works for Google accounts unless third-party companies decide to add support for voice match to their apps. Netflix has now joined that club. Go into the Google Home app and connect your Netflix profile to your Google account. Then, any time you ask for movies or TV shows, Google will recognize your voice and use your profile. Now you won’t get a ton of My Little Pony recommendations after the kids spend three hours watching it.

Source: Google via Android Police

The Best Switch Games to Play On the Go
Eric Ravenscraft |
The Switch is designed from the ground up with portability in mind. That doesn’t mean that all of its games are, though. The best portable games are the ones you can play for a few minutes at a time, without using motion controls, and pause without losing your place. Here are the games we’ve found that fit that bill.
