Daily Deals: A $265 Nintendo Switch, a $60 G.SKILL Gaming Keyboard, a $360 HP Chromebook, and More

The weekend’s right around the corner, but you can get all of your shopping done right now. The internet’s filled to the brim with great deals and discounts, but as always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.

Been eyeballing Nintendo’s newest console? Nintendo doesn’t like to discount its products, but now’s your chance to grab a Nintendo Switch from Massgenie for just $265—that’s about $40 off the retail price. If you’re more of a PC gamer, then you’ll love the $60 G.SKILL Ripjaws mechanical gaming keyboard from Newegg. And if you’re just looking for a cheap new laptop, then you should check out the $360 HP 12″ Chromebook from Woot.

Laptops and Desktops

Need a new computer? Grab a Chromebook, a Windows laptop, or an iMac at a massive discount.

HP 12″ 2-in-1 Chromebook 4GB RAM 32GB Storage Refurbished, $360 ($100 off) [Woot]

HP 14″ 2-in-1 Chromebook 8GB RAM 64GB Storage Refurbished, $390 ($200 off) [Woot]

Lenovo Legion Y7000 15.6″ 16GB RAM 1TB Storage Gaming Laptop, $1,090 ($200 off) [Amazon]

Dell 13″ 2-in-1 Touch-Screen 12GB RAM 256GB Storage, $500 ($300 off) [Best Buy]

A Free Surface Go with Surface Book 2 Purchase, $1,500 ($429 off) [Best Buy]

iMac 27″ 8GB RAM 1TB Storage Desktop Newest Model, $1,649 ($200 off) [Expercom]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Is your keyboard caked with dried cola and Cheeto dust? Maybe it’s time for a cheap upgrade.

Microsoft Surface Go Signature Type Cover, $65 ($65 off) [Newegg]

G.SKILL Ripjaws KM780R MX Cherry Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $60 ($60 off) [Newegg]

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse, $80 ($50 off) [Amazon]

Razer Abyssus True 7 Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse, $30 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Apple Magic Trackpad 2, $100 ($30 off) [Amazon]

Samsung 512GB MicroSD Card, $100 ($100 off) [Amazon]

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-Pack, $310 ($50 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Now’s a great time to buy a cheap iPhone or a discounted pair of Airpods.

iPhone 6 64GB Refurbished, $134 ($40 off) [Newegg]

Moto E Plus 4th Gen 16GB Unlocked, $100 ($80 off) [B&H]

LG V20 64GB Unlocked, $70 ($80 off) [eBay]

Galaxy Tab E 9.6″ 8GB, $113 ($35 off) [Rakuten]

Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Band, $70 ($60 off) [Verizon]

Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Band, $80 ($50 off) [Verizon]

Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Is your home falling behind the times? Grab a new smart assistant, a smart thermostat, or a smart security camera kit.

Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]

Google Nest Hub Smart Display, $70 ($30 off) [Massgenie]

Amazon Echo Show First Gen, $90 ($130 off) [Woot]

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 ($15 off for Prime Members) [Amazon]

ecobee Thermostat + Room Sensor Bundle, $217 ($112 off) [Home Depot]

eufy Security Camera 2-Camera Kit, $300 ($100 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]

Arlo Pro Security Camera 4-Camera Kit, $350 ($250 off) [Best Buy]

ALC Video Doorbell, $100 ($30 off) [Woot]

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch 3-Way Kit, $40 ($20 off) [Best Buy]

Ecovacs Deebot Smart Vacuum Cleaner, $100 ($30 off) [Ecovacs]

Video Games

Getting bored? Now’s your chance to buy a Nintendo Switch or download some cheap PC games.

Nintendo Switch Console, $265 ($40 off) [Massgenie]

Nintendo Game Vouchers – Two Games for $90 [Nintendo]

Yoshi’s Crafted World Nintendo Switch, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Monster Hunter World PS4, $20 ($40 off) [PlayStation Store]

Bayonetta PC, $5 ($15 off) [Fanatical]

SEGA Mega Drive + Genesis Classics Bundle, $7 ($23 off with coupon code MAY10 ) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab a super cheap Vegas Pro 15 bundle or a discounted Spotify membership.

These are some pretty nifty deals, but they won’t last forever. Be sure to scoop up that Nintendo Switch or that G.SKILL gaming keyboard before it’s too late.