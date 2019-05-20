Daily Deals: A $153 Google Pixel XL, a $20 Xbox One Controller Charger, a G.SKILL Gaming Mouse, and More

Ready to start your week with some deals? The internet’s full of great discounts, ranging from the $134 iPhone 6 to the $265 Nintendo Switch console. But as always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.
Right now, you can grab a Google Pixel XL for just $153. It’s an older phone, but it still works like a dream. If you aren’t interested in a discounted smartphone, you might want to check out the $25 G.SKILL RIPJAWS ambidextrous gaming mouse or the $20 Xbox One controller charging pack.
Laptops and Desktops
If your computer’s starting to fall apart, it may be time to upgrade at a discount.
- Lenovo Legion Y7000 15.6″ 16GB RAM 1TB Storage Gaming Laptop, $1,079 ($720 off) [Amazon]
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Laptop, $450 ($210 off) [Office Depot]
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 520 23.8″ 8GB RAM 1TB Storage Desktop, $470 ($180 off) [Office Depot]
- MacBook 12″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2017 Edition, $900 ($100 off) [Woot]
Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories
Disgusted by your old keyboard and mouse? Maybe it’s time for a cheap upgrade.
- HP 27″ Quad-HD Monitor, $160 ($120 off) [Woot]
- CORSAIR K70 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $110 ($70 off) [Amazon]
- Microsoft Surface Go Signature Type Cover, $65 ($65 off) [Newegg]
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2, $100 ($30 off) [Amazon]
- G.SKILL RIPJAWS MX780 Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse, $25 ($20 off) [Amazon]
- Samsung 512GB MicroSD Card, $100 ($100 off) [Amazon]
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $320 ($80 off) [Amazon]
Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories
Need a new phone? Now’s your chance to grab a cheap Google Pixel XL or a discounted iPhone 6.
- Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked Refurbished, $153 ($95 off) [Amazon]
- iPhone 6 64GB Refurbished, $134 ($40 off) [Newegg]
- Galaxy Tab E 9.6″ 8GB, $113 ($35 off) [Rakuten]
- Apple Watch Series 3, $200 ($80 off) [Walmart]
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($20 off) [Amazon]
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-Enabled True Wireless Earbuds, $150 ($20 off) [Amazon]
Smart Home Gadgets
Now’s a great time to upgrade your home. Grab a cheap Google Home Mini bundle or some discounted Echo devices.
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]
- Amazon Family Accounts get 30% off Echo Devices [Amazon]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 ($15 off for Prime Members) [Amazon]
- ecobee Thermostat + Room Sensor Bundle, $217 ($112 off) [Home Depot]
- eufy Security Camera 2-Camera Kit, $300 ($100 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, $160 ($110 off) [Woot]
- Apple TV 32GB with Siri Voice Search, $140 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
Video Games
Getting bored? Now’s a great time to buy a Nintendo Switch or some discounted PC games.
- Nintendo Switch Console, $265 ($50 off) [Massgenie]
- Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
- Yoshi’s Crafted World Nintendo Switch, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
- NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch, $30 ($60 off) [Walmart]
- Monster Hunter World PS4, $20 ($40 off) [PlayStation Store]
- Devil May Cry 5 PS4, $40 ($20 off) [GameStop]
- Xbox One Play and Charge Kit, $20 ($6 off) [Amazon]
- Minecraft Game + 1K Minecoins + Starters and Creators Pack DLC, $15 ($35 off) [Massgenie]
- The King of Fighters Triple-Pack PC, $7 ($42 off) [Fanatical]
- Bayonetta PC, $5 ($15 off) [Fanatical]
Everything Else
Grab some new rechargeable batteries or a large capacity deep fryer.
- Panasonic Eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries 8-Pack, $19 ($8 off) [Amazon]
- Vegas Pro 15 Bundle, $25 ($625 off) [Humble Bundle]
- GoPro Fusion 360 Digital Camera, $300 ($300 off) [Best Buy]
- Spotify 3-Month Membership, $10 ($20 off) [Spotify]
- Faberware 14lbs Extra-Large Capacity Deep Fryer, $40 ($40 off) [Walmart]
- CHICOM 9.6″ Dashcam with Smart Rear-View Mirror, $87 ($69 off with coupon code 2IORNML) [Amazon]
- Insignia 4-Device Universal Remote, $10 ($20 off) [Best Buy]
- Up to 30% Cuisinart Grills and Accessories [Amazon]
- Up to 50% Patio Furniture [Big Lots]
Remember, good deals tend to disappear after a day or two. If any of these deals catch your fancy, be sure to grab them before they’re gone for good.
