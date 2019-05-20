Daily Deals: A $153 Google Pixel XL, a $20 Xbox One Controller Charger, a G.SKILL Gaming Mouse, and More

Ready to start your week with some deals? The internet’s full of great discounts, ranging from the $134 iPhone 6 to the $265 Nintendo Switch console. But as always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.

Right now, you can grab a Google Pixel XL for just $153. It’s an older phone, but it still works like a dream. If you aren’t interested in a discounted smartphone, you might want to check out the $25 G.SKILL RIPJAWS ambidextrous gaming mouse or the $20 Xbox One controller charging pack.

Laptops and Desktops

If your computer’s starting to fall apart, it may be time to upgrade at a discount.

Lenovo Legion Y7000 15.6″ 16GB RAM 1TB Storage Gaming Laptop, $1,079 ($720 off) [Amazon]

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Laptop, $450 ($210 off) [Office Depot]

Lenovo IdeaCentre 520 23.8″ 8GB RAM 1TB Storage Desktop, $470 ($180 off) [Office Depot]

MacBook 12″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2017 Edition, $900 ($100 off) [Woot]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Disgusted by your old keyboard and mouse? Maybe it’s time for a cheap upgrade.

HP 27″ Quad-HD Monitor, $160 ($120 off) [Woot]

CORSAIR K70 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $110 ($70 off) [Amazon]

Microsoft Surface Go Signature Type Cover, $65 ($65 off) [Newegg]

Apple Magic Trackpad 2, $100 ($30 off) [Amazon]

G.SKILL RIPJAWS MX780 Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse, $25 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Samsung 512GB MicroSD Card, $100 ($100 off) [Amazon]

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $320 ($80 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Need a new phone? Now’s your chance to grab a cheap Google Pixel XL or a discounted iPhone 6.

Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked Refurbished, $153 ($95 off) [Amazon]

iPhone 6 64GB Refurbished, $134 ($40 off) [Newegg]

Galaxy Tab E 9.6″ 8GB, $113 ($35 off) [Rakuten]

Apple Watch Series 3, $200 ($80 off) [Walmart]

Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-Enabled True Wireless Earbuds, $150 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Now’s a great time to upgrade your home. Grab a cheap Google Home Mini bundle or some discounted Echo devices.

Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]

Amazon Family Accounts get 30% off Echo Devices [Amazon]

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 ($15 off for Prime Members) [Amazon]

ecobee Thermostat + Room Sensor Bundle, $217 ($112 off) [Home Depot]

eufy Security Camera 2-Camera Kit, $300 ($100 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, $160 ($110 off) [Woot]

Apple TV 32GB with Siri Voice Search, $140 ($40 off) [Massgenie]

Video Games

Getting bored? Now’s a great time to buy a Nintendo Switch or some discounted PC games.

Nintendo Switch Console, $265 ($50 off) [Massgenie]

Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]

Yoshi’s Crafted World Nintendo Switch, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch, $30 ($60 off) [Walmart]

Monster Hunter World PS4, $20 ($40 off) [PlayStation Store]

Devil May Cry 5 PS4, $40 ($20 off) [GameStop]

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit, $20 ($6 off) [Amazon]

Minecraft Game + 1K Minecoins + Starters and Creators Pack DLC, $15 ($35 off) [Massgenie]

The King of Fighters Triple-Pack PC, $7 ($42 off) [Fanatical]

Bayonetta PC, $5 ($15 off) [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Grab some new rechargeable batteries or a large capacity deep fryer.

Panasonic Eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries 8-Pack, $19 ($8 off) [Amazon]

Vegas Pro 15 Bundle, $25 ($625 off) [Humble Bundle]

GoPro Fusion 360 Digital Camera, $300 ($300 off) [Best Buy]

Spotify 3-Month Membership, $10 ($20 off) [Spotify]

Faberware 14lbs Extra-Large Capacity Deep Fryer, $40 ($40 off) [Walmart]

CHICOM 9.6″ Dashcam with Smart Rear-View Mirror, $87 ($69 off with coupon code 2IORNML) [Amazon]

Insignia 4-Device Universal Remote, $10 ($20 off) [Best Buy]

Up to 30% Cuisinart Grills and Accessories [Amazon]

Up to 50% Patio Furniture [Big Lots]

Remember, good deals tend to disappear after a day or two. If any of these deals catch your fancy, be sure to grab them before they’re gone for good.